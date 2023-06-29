Liverpool suffer blow as transfer target leaves stadium on crutches after suffering knee injury: Reports

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, suffered a knee injury while representing France’s U-21 side on Wednesday (June 28).

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are keen on signing the dynamic French midfielder this summer and have already spoken to his agent. At the start of the month, the Italian journalist claimed on his YouTube channel (via Empire of the Kop):

“Liverpool had conversations with the agents of Manu Kone recently, so there was direct contact between Manu Kone’s camp and Liverpool.

“The expectation is for the price tag to be around €35m-€40m, so it could be €35m with some add-ons.”

Amid rumors of a potential move to Merseyside, Kone took to the field as France U-21 took on Switzerland U-21 in their Group D clash at the U-21 European Championship. He, however, did not last long, with him picking up a nasty-looking knee injury in the 18th minute. He was replaced by Enzo Le Fee.

Jack Lusby, an assistant editor at This Is Anfield, spotted Kone leaving the stadium on crutches. The extent of Kone’s injury is yet to be determined. If his injury is serious, it could jeopardize his potential transfer to Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp’s side might not want to sign him until he fully recovers.

Meanwhile, the Anfield outfit has also been linked with Kone’s U21 teammate Khephren Thuram. If Kone’s deal collapses due to injury, the OGC Nice midfielder could become a no-brainer for the Premier League giants.

Liverpool not contemplating world-record bid for PSG ace Kylian Mbappe

Earlier this week, it was reported that Liverpool had joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. It was claimed that they were prepared to shell out a record €300 million (€250 million fixed + €50 million add-ons) to get him.

Renowned journalist Ben Jacobs, however, has refuted the reports, insisting that Mbappe is not on the 19-time English champions’ radar. He claims that those around the club are showing little interest in pursuing the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

The PSG ace has reportedly been transfer listed after telling the club that he would not be extending his stay in Paris beyond June 2024. Real Madrid have emerged as the frontrunners for the 24-year-old this summer, with them hoping to seal the deal this time after failing to lure him away last summer.

