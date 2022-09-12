Liverpool suffer injury blow as 28-year-old set to miss Ajax clash with knee problem

Liverpool suffered yet another injury setback as left-back Andy Robertson picked up a knee injury, keeping him out of their UEFA Champions League clash against Ajax.

The Reds have made a poor start to their 2022-23 Champions League campaign following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli last time around. Andy Robertson played the full 90 minutes of that occasion for the Merseyside outfit.

The Scottish skipper, however, is not expected to take part in their game against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday (September 13). According to the Liverpool Echo, Robertson arrived at the club's AXA Training Centre on Sunday in a knee brace. At the time of writing, it is still not known whether the injury is serious or if it is just a minor niggle.

More information on Andy Robertson's injury could be provided by manager Jurgen Klopp as he addresses the media ahead of their game against Ajax tomorrow.

Should Andy Robertson sit out against Ajax, it is almost certain that Greek international Kostas Tsimikas will be deployed as the left-back.

Tsimikas has made one start and four substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season. The Greek full-back provided two assists in Liverpool's emphatic 9-0 victory over Bournemouth last month.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Andy Robertson out of the Ajax game with a knee injury it seems Andy Robertson out of the Ajax game with a knee injury it seems https://t.co/p8qnm1Et6e

Liverpool have a lot list of injured players in their squad at the moment

Andy Robertson has now joined a long list of players who are currently on the sidelines through injury at Anfield. According to the aforementioned source, the likes of Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita are all injured at the moment.

It is worth mentioning that Konate, Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are yet to play a single minute of first-team football so far this season. Injury to key midfielders has seen the likes of James Milner get far too much game time, which has not gone down well with the fans.

Thiago Alcantara also picked up an injury early into the 2022-23 season and only returned to first-team action against Napoli as a second-half substitute. The injury crisis in midfield saw Liverpool sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool's late search for midfield reinforcements, which saw Arthur Melo move to Anfield on deadline day, also saw the Reds look into the possibility of signing Thiago Alcanatara's brother, Rafinha from PSG. NEW: Liverpool's late search for midfield reinforcements, which saw Arthur Melo move to Anfield on deadline day, also saw the Reds look into the possibility of signing Thiago Alcanatara's brother, Rafinha from PSG. #lfc [fabrizio romano - youtube] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool's late search for midfield reinforcements, which saw Arthur Melo move to Anfield on deadline day, also saw the Reds look into the possibility of signing Thiago Alcanatara's brother, Rafinha from PSG. #lfc [fabrizio romano - youtube]

Liverpool have made a poor start to the new season, both in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League.

The Reds are currently seventh in the Premier League, having picked up just nine points from their opening six games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy