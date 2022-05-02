Liverpool superstar appears to be 'tempted' by potential move to PSG or La Liga - Reports

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could be lured by the possibility of playing for PSG or in La Liga, according to respected reporter Luke Edwards.

In an exclusive piece for The Telegraph, Edwards dissected Salah's current contract impasse at Anfield, while stating the Egypt international might consider leaving.

"The future of Mohamed Salah remains less certain, however. Salah, 29, is a fresh faced youngster compared to Milner and he is not yet at the stage where he wants to take things one year at a time. His future remains a contentious issue as he has not given any indication yet that he wants to extend his contract.

''The Egypt international will have just one year left on his current deal at the end of the season, which is moving into ‘club forced to sell territory’ given he will be able to leave for nothing in the summer of 2023.

''Nobody is more important to Liverpool than Salah. He is their best player, but unlike Milner, he appears to at least be tempted to move on for a new challenge, possibly in Spain, maybe in Paris."

The 29-year-old has just over a year left on his deal with Liverpool and could leave the club for free next year if he does not agree to an extension.

There is no word yet on where things stand with regards to the extension, leaving fans worried about what the future holds for the former Basel man.

Liverpool should leave no stone unturned in ensuring Salah extends his stay at Anfield

Salah has been spectacular for the Reds

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in a relatively low-profile transfer in the summer of 2017. The Egypt international had an unspectacular stint in the past with Chelsea before going on to rebuild his image in Serie A.

His lack of impact at Stamford Bridge saw reduced expectations from Salah, but what followed was a stratospheric rise to greatness in the shortest time possible.

Salah blew the whole world away with his output in his debut season and broke numerous records in his first full season at Anfield.

Since then, the former Fiorentina man has arguably become the best player in the Premier League and one of the best in the world.

His record of 155 goals and 61 assists in 248 matches in all competitions highlights his importance and the Reds must do all they can to extend his contract.

