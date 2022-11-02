Liverpool superstar Darwin Nunez posts hilarious tweet mentioning Virgil van Dijk after scoring against Napoli

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has expressed gratitude to his teammate Virgil van Dijk while celebrating his goal in his team's recent 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Napoli on Wednesday, November 2.

The Reds finished second in Group A of the continental competition with a thrilling victory over Napoli at Anfield. After a tightly contested first half, Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the 85th minute. Nunez doubled the lead for the hosts deep in injury time.

Nunez, 23, bagged his third UEFA Champions League goal of the ongoing season after tapping in from close range in the 98th minute. After Alex Meret spilled Van Dijk's header from Kostas Tsimikas' corner, the Uruguay international made no mistake in converting the chance.

After helping his team register their fifth UEFA Champions League win in Group A, Nunez took to Twitter to celebrate. He wrote:

"Thanks @VirgilvDijk 🤣"

Nunez, who arrived from Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million in June, turned the tide in the Reds' favor on Tuesday. Apart from scoring a goal, he assisted Salah's opener, completed five passes, won an aerial duel and made two recoveries during the contest.

After suffering a lackluster start to his Liverpool career, Nunez has regained some form of late. He has netted seven goals and laid out two assists in just 743 minutes of action this campaign.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport Darwin Nunez: 7 goals in 743 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo: 3 goals in 871 minutes

Karim Benzema: 6 goals in 928 minutes

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling: 4 goals in 1,249 minutes



Darwin Nunez hasn't been a 'flop' at Liverpool. He needs more time to silence the doubters 🤫 Darwin Nunez: 7 goals in 743 minutesCristiano Ronaldo: 3 goals in 871 minutesKarim Benzema: 6 goals in 928 minutes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling: 4 goals in 1,249 minutesDarwin Nunez hasn't been a 'flop' at Liverpool. He needs more time to silence the doubters 🤫 🇺🇾 Darwin Nunez: 7 goals in 743 minutes🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: 3 goals in 871 minutes🇫🇷 Karim Benzema: 6 goals in 928 minutes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling: 4 goals in 1,249 minutesDarwin Nunez hasn't been a 'flop' at Liverpool. He needs more time to silence the doubters 🤫 https://t.co/LLIZt2d0Kf

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Darwin Nunez after Napoli win

During a post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about Darwin Nunez's impact in his team's recent 2-0 victory against Napoli. He said (via Mirror):

"Absolutely good. In these games for us, it was not a game for massive rotation because of the situation, but we had to a little bit and that is why we didn't start all three [of Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino]."

Klopp also lauded Curtis Jones' performance on the left flank before pointing out the Uruguayan's quality from the bench. He added:

"We had to see how we got through the game and I thought Curtis [Jones] did really well in an unfamiliar position for him. He did really well and then when you can bring on a fresh player with the quality of Darwin, [it] is very helpful. I’m really happy about that."

Nunez is next expected to start in his team's upcoming Premier League away clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, November 6.

