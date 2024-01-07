Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah flaunts new haircut as he prepares to begin AFCON campaign with Egypt

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has flaunted his new haircut as he prepares to lead Egypt in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Pharaohs will kick off their AFCON campaign against Mozambique on Saturday, January 13, and will be looking to better than runners-up finish from the last edition.

Egyptian football's posterboy and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has taken the internet by storm by showing off his new haircut ahead of the start of the competition. The 31-year-old was the subject of mockery from Newcastle United fans last Monday because of his receeding hairline.

Now, the former Chelsea and AS Roma forward has responded to those sticks by posting his new look on Instagram. The Liverpool superstar looks sharp and fresh in his new hairstyle.

Salah has been exceptional as always for Jurgen Klopp's side this season and tormented Newcastle United despite the mockery from fans for his hair. While he missed from the spot, he scored twice and provided an assist, playing a big role in the other goal as well.

The Egyptian King has 18 goals and nine assists to his name this season in 27 appearances across competitions. He is currently the Premier League's joint-top scorer, along with Erling Haaland, and joint-top assist-maker, along with Ollie Watkins.

Salah will be looking to win Egypt their eighth AFCON trophy as well as his first international trophy. He has finished runners up in the tournament twice, in 2017 and 2021, previously.

Jurgen Klopp hints towards a strong Liverpool lineup against Arsenal in the FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he will field a strong starting XI against Arsenal in the FA Cup third-round clash at the Emirates on Sunday, January 7.

Klopp recalled the time when he fielded an inexperienced side against Everton at this stage of the FA Cup four years ago. Curtis Jones, then 18, won the game for the Reds with a screamer but Klopp claimed that he cannot afford to name a young side against Arsenal.

Klopp said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"We love it (the FA Cup) as well. All the players in our squad, the boys with us in the same dressing room, are ready for games. That's how it is. There is no doubt about it. Four years ago we played Everton when Curtis (Jones) fired that ball in the far corner. It was one of the best nights of our lives. Everton, derby, a very young team and we won this game somehow. It was great."

The Liverpool manager added:

"Can you go to Arsenal and play a team with boys in a situation that Arsenal are in and will probably go all in? Of course not. We are Liverpool, we can't go there like that. There is no need for it. Yes, three days after that there is another game. We came out of a period where we played five games in 13 days and nobody asked us how did that feel. We just have to go through and we have to win. ‘That was not intense enough’. That is how the world is."

He concluded:

"Now we have two games in three days and that sounds like the world will end. Where is the problem? That is our life and the life of the boys. We have to make sure we get through. But I cannot rest a player after six days on Sunday for the Wednesday, and definitely not on the Sunday and Wednesday for a Premier League game on the 21st. It’s 16 days, I cannot rest a player for that. It makes no sense. And rhythm is an important thing. For Arsenal, we will go all in and see.”

Liverpool recently hosted Arsenal at Anfield on December 23 in the Premier League. The game ended 1-1 with Gabriel scoring for the Gunners and Mohamed Salah equalizing for the Reds.