Liverpool superstar spent nearly €780,000 in incredible gesture to transform his village into a town

Despite being one of the most sought-after footballers in the world, Liverpool forward Sadio Mane refuses to forget his roots. The Senegalese star has spent nearly €780,000 to improve the quality of life of his childhood village of Bambaly, taking it closer to becoming a town.

In addition to entertaining millions of footballers around the globe, Mane takes special care of the 2000 citizens of his village. Mane generously donates €70 per month to each family residing in the village located in the south of Senegal. The village now has a 4G internet, thanks to the former Southampton player.

Africa Facts Zone @AfricaFactsZone



He built a £455,000 hospital and €250,000 school in his village, Bambaly.



He gives each family €70 monthly.



He provided 4G internet for them.



He is building a fuel station and post office.



2,000 people live in his village.

In 2018, the Liverpool No. 10 spent €250,000 to build a secondary school, allowing children to continue their education. To encourage students to excel in their studies, he gave $400 to each of the toppers of the high school, alongside a laptop. Unsurprisingly, Mane wishes for the kids to excel in sports and distributes free sportswear in Bambaly.

Africa Facts Zone @AfricaFactsZone



He gives free sportswear to kids in the village. Sadio Mane gave laptops and $400 each to the best performing students of Bambali High School.He gives free sportswear to kids in the village. https://t.co/eCVXWLxIzU

The Liverpool attacker has spent over €529,000 to build a hospital in his village. The hospital is not only capable of serving the residents of Bambaly but also a total of 34 neighboring villages. He has even inspected the equipment of the said public hospital he built, making sure everything was in order.

In addition to the school and hospital, he has opened a fuel station and been building a post office for the welfare of the village’s residents.

Africa Facts Zone @AfricaFactsZone



• He has opened the fuel station



• He inspected equipment at the £455,000 public hospital he built, which will serve 34 villages



• The £250,000 free public secondary school he built. A video of Sadio Mane's projects in his village, Bombali• He has opened the fuel station• He inspected equipment at the £455,000 public hospital he built, which will serve 34 villages• The £250,000 free public secondary school he built. https://t.co/jHOsWNNUJ5

The Liverpool ace returned to Senegal after the international break to play in a charity game. El Hadji Diouf, Papiss Demba Cisse, Mbaye Diagne and Desire Segbe also took part in the all-star match in Bambaly.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is set to complete his Bayern Munich medical

As per reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mane is currently in Munich, preparing to undergo his medical for Bayern Munich.

The forward, who has won it all with the Reds, is set to sign a three-year contract with the Bavarians. The official announcement is set to take place on Wednesday, June 22.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Medical checks on Tuesday.

Presentation on Wednesday.

€32m final fee plus add-ons.

All paperworks signed between FC Bayern and Liverpool, Sadio Mané deal completed and sealed. Three year deal, completed on player side.

Mane, who joined the Anfield outfit in 2016, could cost Bayern Munich €41 million, €32 million guaranteed plus €9 million in add-ons.

The Senegal skipper has played 269 games across competitions for the Merseyside giants, recording 120 goals and 48 assists.

