Liverpool target fuels talk of controversial £100m move by claiming Anfield has the best atmosphere he's played in

Anthony Gordon has played with fire by hailing Liverpool's Anfield for its atmosphere. The Newcastle United star has added to ongoing speculation over a potential controversial move back to Merseyside this summer.

The former Everton attacker spoke to Channel 4's TikTok account ahead of friendly action with England next week. He was asked to name the best atmosphere he's played in:

"Yeah, other than St James', it's Anfield by far. I think because I'm from the city... I grew up watching. I just think before the game when they (the fans) are singing You'll Never Walk Alone... it's top, it's top level."

Trending

This hasn't gone down well with Everton fans given Gordon's past spell at Goodison Park. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Anthony Gordon has purposely done this video to piss us Everton fans off and he’s succeeded with me. I have new levels of distain for him now."

Gordon, 23, made 78 appearances for the Toffees, posting seven goals and eight assists. The young forward is being linked with a move back to Merseyside but to Liverpool after a superb season at St James' Park. He posted 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions, earning a place in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad.

Reports claim the Reds are considering making a £100 million bid for the former Everton star. He has two years left on his contract with Newcastle who he joined for £45 million including add-ons in January 2023.

Gordon is likely to head off to Euro 2024 with England later this month. His club future could lie elsewhere once he returns from Germany and it could mean a return to his birthplace.

"He was like a God" - Anthony Gordon named Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard as his idol

Steven Gerrard is a Reds legend who Anthony Gordon looked up to.

This isn't the first time Gordon has hinted at his admiration for Liverpool as he named Steven Gerrard his idol. The Newcastle winger told Gary Neville on The Overlap:

"Steven Gerrard was my football hero growing up. Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was an unbelievable player."

Expand Tweet

Gerrard is arguably the greatest player in the Reds' history, captaining his boyhood club to UEFA Champions League glory in 2005. He appeared 710 times at Anfield, posting 186 goals and 154 assists. The former England captain won 11 major trophies with the Red Merseysiders.