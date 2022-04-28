"Liverpool are the team that could do this" - Phil Thompson opens up on key factors that can help Jurgen Klopp's team achieve historic quadruple

Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson has opened up on the factors that could help his former club win an unprecedented quadruple this season.

The Reds have already lifted the League Cup this season and are now in contention for glory in three other competitions.

They have already made it to the FA Cup final, where will take on Chelsea at Wembley Stadium next month.

Jurgen Klopp's side are close to securing their place in the Champions League final after a 2-0 win against Villareal in the first leg of their semifinals.

They are also fighting toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the Premier League title and find themselves trailing by just one point, with five league games yet to play.

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson, who won 23 trophies during his time at the club, has claimed that the 'power of Anfield' could help his former club create history. The former Kop hero told talkSPORT:

“It’s difficult, you do have to look at each game. I went through a similar thing in 2001 with Gerard Houllier winning the three cups – UEFA Cup, FA Cup and the then Worthington Cup."

He added:

“You have to try, as staff, to keep the players just looking at the next match and trying to block things out. Everyone is talking ‘which one would you accept, lose a cup and which one would you go for?’

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Can't be understated what this man had done for Liverpool. Qualifying for the Champions League was a big success when he arrived. Now one game away from our third final, a Premier League title won, an FA Cup Final and a League cup already won this season. It is truly a golden era Can't be understated what this man had done for Liverpool. Qualifying for the Champions League was a big success when he arrived. Now one game away from our third final, a Premier League title won, an FA Cup Final and a League cup already won this season. It is truly a golden era https://t.co/q3tbwwbBYS

“Lo and behold, if you take it one at a time that will happen. You’ve got to discuss it and say ‘look, there’s this possibility’. I think it will be extremely hard to win the four, it’s never been done before because of the simple reason it is so difficult."

He further said:

“If there’s one club who could do it, because of the power of Anfield, it can be Liverpool Football Club. With the power of the fans, with the power of the players, squad they have at the moment, the way Klopp has the bond with the club. Liverpool are the team that could do this.”

The 68-year-old has hailed Jurgen Klopp for the remarkable job he has done at Anfield over the years.

Thompson has insisted that achieving a historic quadruple could be possible for his former employers thanks to their excellent squad depth and Klopp's presence.

“Klopp gets Liverpool, the city and the people in a massive way. To be successful, you have to have that and that bond with people. That works. But it is also down to the players.You get nowhere if you haven’t got good players. In the past, we’ve had a good 16 or 17 players, not as good a squad as Man City, but all of a sudden they’ve had this wonderful recruitment programme."

He added:

“They’ve looked at the right people to come into the football club. When I look at our bench, I go ‘wow’. It has been heightened in these last four or five games when Klopp has made changes like in the semi-final against Man City."

Praising the squad depth, he said:

“You turn around and look at the bench and think, ‘I’ve got so many options to pick’. That helps. This has not happened by accident. They’ve had great recruitment and other clubs should look at City and Liverpool and how they do it, the way they do it."

“It’s not easy, it takes years to develop. Liverpool have done it better than most in the last few years. That’s why the impossible is possible with the current set-up.”

This will be a season to remember for Liverpool fans

Regardless of how many trophies they end up winning at the end of the season, this season has been a joyful ride for Liverpool.

The Reds have been particularly impressive in the second half of the campaign and look absolutely relentless in their pursuit of a quadruple.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Top player, unbelievable signing.



His



103 passes

34 final third passes

96.3% passing accuracy

9 accurate long balls Did you know? Liverpool didn’t pay £25m for Thiago Alcantara in summer 2020… but *less* than €25m!Top player, unbelievable signing.His #UCL stats via @WhoScored 103 passes34 final third passes96.3% passing accuracy9 accurate long balls Did you know? Liverpool didn’t pay £25m for Thiago Alcantara in summer 2020… but *less* than €25m! 🔴⭐️ #LFCTop player, unbelievable signing.His #UCL stats via @WhoScored:▪️ 103 passes▪️ 34 final third passes▪️ 96.3% passing accuracy▪️ 9 accurate long balls https://t.co/G3vPEmIOlM

Jurgen Klopp, his staff and the players deserve all the plaudits for the amazing season they have had so far.

Winning silverware across four fronts will be a perfect end to their season, but the job still remains extremely difficult.

Edited by Diptanil Roy