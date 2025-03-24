Liverpool told to fork out £60m for 25-year-old Serie A star this summer: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool will have to pay a £60 million transfer fee to sign star Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni this summer. According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, the 25-year-old is one of the top transfer targets for the Reds in the summer transfer window.

Bastoni joined Inter from boyhood side Atalanta for a reported €31.1 million in August 2017. After a successful loan spell at Parma in the 2018-19 season, he quickly climbed up the ranks at San Siro, soon establishing himself as one of the best young defenders in world football.

A tough-tackling centre-back with incredible defensive awareness, he also showcases great control on the ball. He often makes darting runs forward and delivers accurate long balls, helping his side launch potent attacks from the back.

Bastoni has made 242 appearances for the Nerazzurri, with five goals and 23 assists to his name. In the 2024-25 campaign, he has helped Inter keep 23 clean sheets in his 41 appearances, powering them to the top of Serie A and into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to agree a contract extension with star centre-back and club captain Virgil van Dijk. If the 33-year-old Dutchman departs upon the expiration of his contract in the summer, it will leave a massive hole in the Reds' defense.

Bastoni's current contract with Inter lasts until 2028, giving them an advantage in any potential negotiations. However, with Liverpool keen on securing a long-term replacement for Van Dijk in the summer, a £60 million bid is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Liverpool plotting hijack of Chelsea's move for £50m-rated EPL defender - Reports

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are planning a move to hijack Chelsea's attempt to sign Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen.

The towering 6'5" centre-back joined the Cherries from Juventus for a reported €15.2 million fee at the start of the 2024-25 campaign. He has been impressive in his 27 appearances this season, helping Andoni Iraola's side compete for a European qualification spot in the EPL.

Huijsen also made his international debut last week, replacing the injured Pau Cubarsi in the first leg of Spain's UEFA Nations League quarter-final against the Netherlands. In the second leg, with the aggregate score tied at 4-4, he assisted teenage sensation Lamine Yamal's go-ahead goal and played the whole 120 minutes as La Roja won 5-4 on penalties.

Romano claimed that a plethora of top clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Huijsen's progress at the Vitality Stadium. While he mentioned that the Blues have a great relationship with the player's representatives, he claimed that the Reds have already established 'contact' to learn more details about a potential transfer.

With a £50 million release clause in his current contract, it is likely that an intense race for Huijsen's services will commence in the summer.

