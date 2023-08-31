Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Mohamed Salah unlikely to leave; club remain in Ryan Gravenberch chase, and more - August 31, 2023

Liverpool have registered a strong start to the new season under Jurgen Klopp. The German manager is working to bring in further reinforcements before the end of the summer.

Meanwhile, attacker Mohamed Salah is unlikely to leave Anfield this year. Elsewhere, the Reds remain in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 31, 2023:

Mohamed Salah unlikely to leave

Mohamed Salah is wanted in the Middle East.

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to leave Liverpool this summer, according to club insider Neil Jones. The 31-year-old is being pursuit by Al Ittihad, who're willing to offer the player a massive salary to move to the Middle East.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jones pointed out that the Merseyside club haven't receive any offer for the Egyptian.

"There will be some departures at Anfield before the window closes, but the aim for Jurgen Klopp is to keep his main squad together.

"The club have insisted that they will resist any offers for Mohamed Salah – none have arrived yet – and have played down talk of exits for Joe Gomez and Thiago Alcantara," wrote Jones.

Salah's contract at Anfield runs till 2025.

Liverpool remain in Ryan Gravenberch pursuit

Ryan Gravenberch has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool remain interested in Ryan Gravenberch, according to Neil Jones. The Reds remain in the market for a new midfielder before the end of the summer. Klopp has seen multiple departures from the middle of the park this summer and has signed three midfielders.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jones said that the Merseyside club must sign another player by the end of this week.

"My personal opinion is that if Liverpool do not make at least one more signing before the end of the window, then it would be a huge mistake on the club’s part.

"But with just a few days remaining, that possibility is certainly growing," wrote Jones.

He continued:

"The word from within the club is that they are very much ‘open to opportunities’, which means if the right player is available at the right price, they will make a move.

"But as we’ve seen previously, Liverpool’s definition of ‘the right player’, or more specifically ‘the right price’, can be pretty narrow!"

Klopp has had his eyes on Gravenberch for a while. The player is no longer first-choice at Bayern Munich, and the German manager wants to take him to Anfield.

Jones gave his thumbs up to the move, adding that the Dutchman would be a great addition to Klopp's team.

“There are lots of stories surrounding Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, and were he to become available late in the window (there is a good chance), then I think Liverpool would certainly be in the mix.

"They like his profile, his potential and his ability to play multiple positions across the midfield. If the price was right, it would make a lot of sense," wrote Jones.

Gravenberch joined the Bavarians from Ajax last summer.

West Ham United eyeing Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez could leave Anfield this summer.

West Ham United are interested in Joe Gomez, according to The Times. The English defender is a peripheral figure at Liverpool right now.

Once deemed one of the brightest young talents in the land, Gomez has seen his career take a nosedive due to injuries. He has dropped down the pecking order under Klopp, who's not averse to letting him go.

The Hammers are in the market for defensive additions and were previously interested in Harry Maguire. However, having failed to convince the player to move to the London Stadium, West Ham have now set their sights on Gomez.

The club are still discussing the player internally and haven't submitted a formal offer yet.