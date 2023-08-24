Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds establish Ryan Gravenberch contact; club suffer Andre setback, and more - August 24, 2023

Liverpool have started the new season well, picking up a draw and a win. Jurgen Klopp's team are now gearing up for their upcoming game against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday (August 27).

Meanwhile, the Reds have established contact with Ryan Gravenberch's entourage ahead of a possible move. Elsewhere, the Merseyside club have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Fluminense midfielder Andre.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 24, 2023.

Liverpool establish Ryan Gravenberch contact

Ryan Gravenberch is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool have been in touch with Ryan Gravenberch's agent to discuss a possible move this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Reds remain in the hunt for a new midfielder and have set their sights on the Dutchman.

Romano told Give Me Sport that Manchester United are also in contact with the player's camp.

"It's not an easy situation because it depends on Bayern. The player would be open to a Premier League move, but he was already open in January. So, it's a similar situation to the January transfer window," said Romano.

He continued:

“Both Liverpool and Manchester United called the player’s agents last week to ask for information regarding how the feeling was on the player’s side and if there is a chance to make it happen. The feedback is always the same. Gravenberch would be open to that possibility.”

Bayern Munich will be reluctant to let Gravenberch leave, as he only joined from Ajax last summer.

Reds suffer Andre setback

Liverpool have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Fluminense midfielder Andre. According to ESPN Brazil, the Brazilian club have rejected the Reds' €30 million offer for the 22-year-old. The Reds have been hot on the heels of the player for a while and recently submitted a proposal to take him to Anfield immediately.

However, Fluminense turned down their bid, as they have no desire to let Andre leave in the middle of the season. Klopp has focused heavily on his midfield following a mass exodus from the middle of the park this summer. The German manager has roped in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo but remains keen to add further depth to his midfield.

Andre has been identified as an option but will only be allowed to leave the Brazilian side in 2024. However, the Merseyside club are unlikely to return for the player next year

Liverpool unlikely to target Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney's dream move to Anfield is unlikely to materialise.

Liverpool are unlikely to target Ivan Toney, according to club insider Neil Jones. The Brentford striker is serving a ban due to gambling activities but could be available in January. The Reds could look to add more firepower to their squad next year and have been linked with the 27-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jones argued that a move to Chelsea could be a more realistic option for Toney.

"Personally, I’m a big fan of Ivan Toney’s. I like his style. I like the personality with which he plays, and, I think, he has developed into one of the best and most accomplished centre-forwards in the Premier League.

"To do what he has done in the last five seasons, first at Peterborough and then at Brentford, speaks to a huge talent as well as a big character," wrote Jones.

He continued:

“I don’t think he’ll ever get his dream move, though. He’ll be 28 next March, and looking at Liverpool’s current forward options – all 26 or under apart from the irrepressible Mo Salah – I don’t see them targeting someone like Toney, irrespective of his off-field issues.

"There are other clubs – * cough *, Chelsea – who would be far better advised to go after him.”

Toney recently revealed that he's a fan of the Merseyside club.