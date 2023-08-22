Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds interested in Perr Schuurs, club eying Kalvin Phillips, and more - August 22, 2023

Liverpool are working to add more quality to their squad before the end of the summer. Jurgen Klopp has signed three new faces so far in the current transfer window.

Meanwhile, the Reds are interested in Perr Schuurs. Elsewhere, the Merseyside club are also keeping a close eye on Kalvin Phillips.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Liverpool transfer news from August 22, 2023.

Liverpool interested in Perr Schuurs

Liverpool have set their sights on defender Perr Schuurs, according to Football Insider. The Reds are planning to add more steel to their backline this summer, although they do have a solid pair in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. However, Jurgen Klopp wants more cover in the defense and is now looking for a budget option.

Schuurs has turned heads at the Merseyside club following his impressive rise with Torino. Liverpool even sent scouts to watch the player during the recent game against Cagliari. The Reds don't want to spend too much money on their defense this summer and the Dutchman has emerged as an option. The 23-year-old is under contract with the Serie A side until 2026 and is likely to be available for £30m.

Reds eying Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips could be on the move this summer

Liverpool are interested in midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to talkSPORT. The Merseyside club have focused solely on their midfield this summer so far, bringing in three new players. However, Jurgen Klopp is looking to add more quality to the middle of the park to help him control games this season. Phillips has popped up on the German manager's radar.

The English midfielder has found it tough to break in Pep Guardiola's starting XI and remains a peripheral figure in the Manchester City squad. The arrival of Mateo Kovacic has further compounded his woeful situation. Phillips' contract with the Citizens runs until 2028 but the Reds are hoping to convince the champions to let him go this summer. The 27-year-old cost City £45m and is likely to be available for less.

Liverpool unlikely to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat was briefly linked with a move to Anfield

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Sofyan Amrabat is unlikely to end up at Anfield this summer. The Moroccan was heavily linked with Liverpool in the past week, with Jurgen Klopp looking for midfield reinforcements.

Speaking on The DeBrief podcast, Romano said that the Reds opted to sign Watatu Endo from VfB Stuttgart instead of Amrabat.

"The only thing that happened with Liverpool was last week, before signing Endo, Liverpool had contact with the camp of Sofyan Amrabat to ask for information so how the player would cost on Fiorentina’s side, terms of the contract, so they discussed all the conditions of the deal and it was a good conversation but then internally, Liverpool decided to invest that money on Endo for multiple reasons," said Romano.

The Italian journalist added that the Merseyside club are unlikely to return for Amrabat this summer.

"So I think, from what I am hearing at the moment, they are not in contact with Fiorentina or on the player’s side anymore so I don’t see Amrabat joining Liverpool," said Romano.

He continued:

"That was a possibility considered for 24 hours but Amrabat remains on Manchester United’s list, he’s always been appreciated by Atletico Madrid, we have to mention that because he has always been on their list but he is seen as too expensive for them. I still think he has a very good chance to leave the club in the final days of the window but not for Liverpool.”

Manchester United are reportedly waiting to offload another midfielder before moving for the Moroccan.