Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds monitoring Arsenal striker's contract situation, PSG plot shock £50m move for defender and more - 3rd August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Reds' pursuit of an Arsenal striker, PSG's interest in a Liverpool defender, and more.

Liverpool monitoring contract situation of Arsenal striker

Liverpool are closely monitoring the contract situation of Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, with the Gunners open to selling the striker. The highly coveted youngster is one of the hottest prospects coming out of Arsenal's academy, but has refused to extend his contract beyond 2021.

The 19-year-old is out of contract is under a year's time, and Arsenal are open to selling the youngster for as little as £8 million. Balogun has scored 10 goals in 15 appearances for the Arsenal U23 side, and has especially caught the eyes of scouts because of his two footedness.

Brentford are also interested in signing the youngster, but Liverpool are monitoring his situation, according to Sky Sports.

PSG plot shock £50 million move for Liverpool's defensive ace

PSG are plotting a shock £50 million move for Liverpool defender Joel Matip as the Parc des Princes outfit prepares for life without captain Thiago Silva, according to reports. Silva will leave the French outfit at the end of PSG's current Champions League campaign, bringing his eight-year spell at the club to an end.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking for a top-class central defender to replace the outgoing Brazilian, and Matip has emerged as one of the top targets. The 28-year-old had been sidelined for a majority of the current campaign, featuring only 13 times for Jurgen Klopp's side as Liverpool went on to lift the Premier League for the first time.

Klopp has previously been full of praise for Matip, who was handed a long-term deal by Liverpool only last year:

"Joel has been operating as a world class centre-half throughout this year and long may it continue.

"I haven’t seen many in his position performing with the consistency and quality he has been."

Liverpool edge closer to signing Aissa Mandi

Liverpool have moved closer to completing the signing of Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi. The Reds have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old, and it was reported that the two clubs were just £1.8 million apart on their valuation of the defender.

According to BeIN commentator Hafid Derradji, Liverpool are very close to signing Mandi from Spain. Derradji took to twitter to spread this information to the Liverpool fans, as he said:

Algerian international Issa Mandi, Spain’s Betis player is close to signing for Liverpool FC. Little details prevent this so far."