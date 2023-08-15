Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds suffer Romeo Lavia blow; Ryan Gravenberch open to Anfield move, and more - August 15, 2023

Liverpool remain keen to improve their squad before the end of the summer. Manager Jurgen Klopp has seen multiple departures from his roster this year and is working to maintain the standards in his arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Reds have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is open to a move to Anfield.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 15, 2023.

Liverpool suffer Romeo Lavia blow

Romeo Lavia is all set to move to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Romeo Lavia this summer. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Belgian midfielder has informed Southampton that he wants to join Chelsea.

The Reds have been hot on the heels of the 19-year-old all summer but failed to strike a deal with the Saints. The Blues have now taken advantage of the situation and pipped them to the player.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants want to complete the deal this week.

“Lavia has communicated in a very clear way to all parties involved – Chelsea, his agents, Southampton – that he wants to join Chelsea. The decision has been made, and so Chelsea and Southampton have been in contact during the night.

"The Blues want to make the deal happen this week, and today will be an important day,” wrote Romano.

Chelsea have also beaten the Merseyside club to the signature of Moises Caicedo, who left Brighton & Hove Albion on British record £115 million move.

Ryan Gravenberch open to Anfield move

Ryan Gravenberch has admirers at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch is open to a move to Anfield, according to Fabrizio Romano. Klopp is pushing to reinforce his midfield this summer, and the Dutchman is a long-term target.

The 21-year-old has struggled for gametime since joining Bayern Munich last summer from Ajax, and the Reds are planning to prise him away. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Merseyside club will have to convince the Bavarians to sell the player.

“I expect Liverpool to be busy between now and when the window shuts. Real Madrid don’t want to sell Aurelien Tchouameni, and the player doesn’t want to leave, so I don’t see too much substance in those links,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Andre is another possibility at Fluminense, but the Brazilian club have always hoped to keep hold of him until 2024. Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern is a long-standing target as well. The player is open to the move. It’s just a case of whether Bayern will sell.”

Klopp has signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer to strengthen his midfield but wants more additions.

Reds eyeing midfield duo

Khephren Thuram could be a good fit in Jurgen Klopp’s tactics.

Liverpool are interested in Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have suffered a double blow in their pursuit of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo and are now staring at alternatives. Thuram and Kone are both rising stars who have popped up on Klopp’s radar.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Merseyside club are likely to sign at least one more midfielder this summer.

“Liverpool will now move on to different targets. They keep following both Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone as they did earlier in the summer, but let’s see who they will ‘attack’ now.

Of course, they will try to limit leaks, as it created an issue with the Caicedo deal and same with Lavia. It’s an open race for Liverpool in midfield, but, for sure, they will sign at least one new player in that position,” wrote Romano.

Romano also rubbished any claims of a Liverpool bid for Tyler Adams.

“It’s worth saying that, as of tonight, I’m not aware of Liverpool bids for Tyler Adams – there is a clause, so it can be activated any moment.

"Bournemouth have activated the clause. They feel the player is keen on moving there, and so I see them as favourites to sign the Leeds midfielder,” said Romano.

Klopp’s team were overrun in midfield against Chelsea on Sunday, and reinforcements are the need of the hour.