Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reports in Spain claim Reds are monitoring defensive ace, club handed fresh injury blow, and more - 19 January 2022

With the January transfer window open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Reds have fallen behind Manchester City in the race for the league title. Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to close down the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up in the coming months.

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Brentford this past Sunday. They will now hope to beat Arsenal in their next game in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Merseyside club as of January 19, 2022.

Liverpool in the running to sign Jules Kounde

Marca claim Liverpool have joined the race to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. The Reds have as many as five centre-backs at the club, but the Spanish publication claim Liverpool are monitoring Kounde.

RedRoyal @RedRoyal1970



Not sure a defender is our priority but would be a good buy for the future especially as VVD and Matip arent getting any younger.

family #Transfers Could we be seeing Kounde in the red of Liverpool anytime soon?Not sure a defender is our priority but would be a good buy for the future especially as VVD and Matip arent getting any younger. #LFC family #LFC Could we be seeing Kounde in the red of Liverpool anytime soon?Not sure a defender is our priority but would be a good buy for the future especially as VVD and Matip arent getting any younger.#LFCfamily #LFC #Transfers https://t.co/kBK5enTvI0

Manchester City and Chelsea are among the clubs who are interested in the centre-back, who is expected to cost upwards of £70 million.

The veracity of the rumor is in question, though, as it’s unlikely Liverpool will stump up that much money for Kounde.

The Reds have more depth higher up the pitch, so they may not sign another centre-back any time soon.

Liverpool handed Oxlade-Chamberlain blow

Liverpool will face Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final without midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The midfielder sustained an ankle injury during the 3-0 win over Brentford this past Sunday and has been ruled out.

Speaking to the media, Liverpool’s assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said:

"I spoke [on Tuesday] with him and he thinks it’s not that bad. We have to assess it day by day. I would not rule out the weekend but for sure not tomorrow."

Kaide Gordon thankful to have Mohamed Salah as his role model

Kaide Gordon became the second youngest goal-scorer in Liverpool history when he scored in the third-round FA Cup game against Shrewsbury Town.

James Carroll @James_Carroll84



“I definitely couldn’t have a better role model, Mo does everything right.”



Full interview: On learning from the world's best player: “He does a lot of work in the gym and he helps me with that as well; I’ve done some sessions with him. Mo really helps.“I definitely couldn’t have a better role model, Mo does everything right.”Full interview: liverpoolfc.com/news/kaide-gor… On learning from the world's best player: “He does a lot of work in the gym and he helps me with that as well; I’ve done some sessions with him. Mo really helps.“I definitely couldn’t have a better role model, Mo does everything right.”Full interview: liverpoolfc.com/news/kaide-gor… https://t.co/Ea5TAify3o

The attacker told the club’s official website that he was glad to have Mohamed Salah as his role model at the club:

"He does a lot of work in the gym and he helps me with that as well; I’ve done some sessions with him. Mo really helps. I definitely couldn’t have a better role model, Mo does everything right."

Also Read Article Continues below

Gordon came off the bench against Brentford this past Sunday and will hope to play a role against Arsenal on Thursday.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar