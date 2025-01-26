Liverpool transfer target sends message to Dominik Szoboszlai after latter's starring role in Reds' 4-1 win over Ipswich Town

  • home icon
By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Jan 26, 2025 14:30 GMT
Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has sent a message to Dominik Szoboszlai following Liverpool's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, January 25, in the Premier League. The Hungarian midfielder opened the scoring for the Reds with a well-taken goal in the 11th minute.

Mohamed Salah doubled the lead in the 35th minute, before Cody Gakpo scored just before the break to put clear daylight between the two teams. The Dutchman scored his second of the night in the 65th minute to effectively put the game to bed.

Jacob Greaves' 90th-minute strike proved a mere consolation for Kieran McKenna's side. Liverpool are now six points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the league table, and also have a game in hand.

Following the game, Szoboszlai shared a picture of him celebrating his goal on social media. Kerkez left a comment, stating:

"Motivated [by] you my brother."

While the Reds look like the runaway favorites to win the league this season, they remain invested in improving their squad. Arne Slot reportedly wants a new left-back to compete with and eventually replace Andrew Robertson.

The Scottish full-back has shown signs of regression this season and the Merseyside club are said to have identified Milos Kerkez as his replacement. However, Liverpool may have to pay £40m for his services this year (via TBRFootball). Manchester City and Manchester United are also in the race, although the latter are closing in on Patrick Dorgu, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Are Liverpool eyeing a Dutch defender?

Liverpool are considering a move for Jorrel Hato this month, according to TEAMtalk. The Dutch defender has caught the eye with Ajax of late and has admirers across the continent.

The Reds are also keeping a close eye on his development and are reportedly planning a move for the player at the end of this season. The Merseyside club are sweating over the future of Virgil van Dijk, whose contract at Anfield expires this summer.

The Dutchman has been integral to Liverpool's recent rise, but has yet to sign a new deal with the club. The Reds remain eager to tie him down to a new deal, but talks haven't reached a conclusive end so far.

Meanwhile, the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Hato. The situation has prompted the Merseyside club to rethink their strategy and they are now planning to move for the 18-year-old in the coming days. Ajax could let him go for €30m this month.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
