Liverpool ‘will monitor’ exciting 20-year-old at 2022 AFCON: Reports

Liverpool will be monitoring Aguibou Camara, the young Guinea talent they have been scouting for a long time, at the 2022 African Cup of Nations.

The player is highly rated among a few European clubs. However, Liverpool are reportedly the frontrunners to introduce him at Anfield. Foot Mercato has reported that scouting teams from many clubs are monitoring the performance of the 20-year-old midfielder.

The talented midfielder joined Super League Greece club Olympiacos in 2021 after he was denied a contract by his parent club Lille. In the 14 games played so far in the Greek league, Camara has scored five goals. Olympiacos sit at the top of the league table with 41 points in 15 matches, 11-points clear of second-placed AEK Athens.

The Reds signed Naby Keita in 2018 after scouting 26-year-old in different instances. Keita, who also plays for Guinea, has been a key player for the club. He has featured in 62 games in total, scoring six goals so far.

Apart from Liverpool, Leicester City and Newcastle United are also in the race to sign Camara. A move to any team in January seems highly unlikely as the player will remain busy playing for his national side.

Camara's current value is in place at €15 million. However, Olympiacos will look to raise the bar to gain a big amount if and when a big European club comes calling for the player. Hence, in this scenario Camera's performance in the African Cup of Nations becomes even more important. This is beccause the player will have too many eyeballs set on him.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asks his players to step up to match league rivals Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his displeasure after his team lost 1-0 against Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday. He said his team should not even think about challenging league rivals Manchester City if they continue to put in below-par performances.

Speaking to the press after the Premier League clash against Leicester City, Klopp said:

''It was not our plan to give City the chance to run away. If we play like tonight we cannot think about catching up with City. If we play our football and we can win games, we can see how many points we can get and what that means. I don't have a proper explanation for tonight - to find it is my main concern, not City.''

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester City sit at the top of the Premier League table, six points off Liverpool.

Edited by Aditya Singh