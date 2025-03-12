  • home icon
Liverpool youngster likely to be used in unnatural position for Carabao Cup final against Newcastle after injury to key player: Reports

By Vishal Ravi
Modified Mar 12, 2025 17:18 GMT
Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty
Quansah is set to start at right-back.

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is set to make a start at right-back for the side in their Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United. According to Paul Joyce of the Times, the academy prospect, who is a natural central defender, will make a rare appearance as a full-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly suffered a knock to his ankle in the Reds' clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a setback which is set to keep him out of action. Backup option Conor Bradley is also not fit, having suffered a hamstring issue last month.

Thus, Quansah will feature in what is set to be a pivotal clash for Liverpool. Having exited the Champions League, a win in the Carabao Cup could be pivotal to raise morale back among the squad members. The 22-year-old has made just eight senior appearances at right-back, with seven of those coming this season, mostly off the bench.

One positive for the side is the absence of Anthony Gordon for Newcastle United, which could make life easier for the young defender. Gordon received a red card in the second leg of the semifinal against Arsenal, ruling him out for the final.

Virgil van Dijk issues update on his future at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk was uncertain of his future.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has suggested that he is unsure of his future at the club. The central defender claimed that while conversations are happening, there is yet to be any clarity over the situation.

He said (via the BBC):

"I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely," said Van Dijk.
"At the moment I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it," he added.
The Dutchman is one of three top stars who will be out of contract in the summer alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. None of the three are yet to be tied down, casting a huge shadow over the future prospects of the Reds who have been excellent this season.

In Arne Slot's first season, Liverpool look set to win the Premier League and could win the Carabao Cup as well. Success on the continental stage proved elusive for this campaign as they lost to PSG in the Round of 16.

Edited by Ankush Das
