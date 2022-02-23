"Living a dream"- Thiago Silva says he is proud to play for Chelsea and their fans

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva has provided an insight into his time at Chelsea. The veteran centre-back said that he is loving life at Stamford Bridge, and believes he is 'living a dream'.

Silva joined the Blues on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 after seeing out his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Many questioned the club's decision to sign Silva, as he was already 36 and seemingly in the twilight of his career. The Brazilian, though, silenced his naysayers by having an instant impact, both in the dressing room and on the field,

Silva made 34 appearances, scoring two goals across competitions, to help the Blues win the UEFA Champions League last season. He also played a key role in their FIFA Club World Cup triumph this season.

He has continued his incredible form for the club this season, scoring three goals in 30 appearances across competitions. Silva has said that he is proud of play for the club and its fans.

"I feel like I'm living a dream here at Chelsea. I wasn't expecting something like that. The fans are always singing my name; it's magic. It's a dream. I'm really proud to play for Chelsea and their fans," Silva told Fred Caldeira. as per Fabrizio Romano.

Silva extended his contract with Chelsea in January till next summer. The Brazilian has continued to produce the goods for Thomas Tuchel's side, and has been lauded for his incredible fitness and consistency.

The Brazilian is a mentor and role model to many young defenders at the club, including Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Chelsea could see a few departures this summer

The Blues might have extended Thiago Silva's stay at the club by another year, but they could lose three other defenders at the end of the season. Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are out of contract this summer, with no progress in their contract extension talks yet.

The Blues would like to keep hold of all three men, but Azpilicueta looks to be the most vulnerable at the moment. The Spaniard's role at Stamford Bridge has diminished since Silva's arrival two years ago. Tuchel prefers to play Silva, Rudiger and Christensen in a back three, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell being the wing-backs.

Azpilicueta's contract with the Blues expires at the end of the season. The Spaniard is behind Silva, Rudiger and Christensen in the pecking order. He refused to comment on his future at the FIFA Club World Cup. So it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old ends his decade-long stay in London this summer.

