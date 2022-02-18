Barcelona ‘increasingly confident’ of persuading Chelsea star identified as ‘first-choice’ target to make Camp Nou switch - Reports

Barcelona are growing confident of convincing Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta to join them on a free transfer in the summer, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Azpilicueta has been a key player for the Blues since joining them for around £8 million from Marseille in 2012. The 32-year-old has played over 450 games for the Premier League giants while helping them win every trophy available.

However, there are serious doubts about the Spain international's future at Stamford Bridge. He has less than five months remaining on his contract with the European champions.

There have been suggestions that sorting out Azpilicueta's future, along with Antonio Rudiger's and Andreas Christensen's, is Chelsea's top priority. However, La Liga big guns Barcelona are increasingly confident of landing Azpilicueta, as per the report.

According to the aforementioned source, the Blaugrana are positive of putting together a package to convince Azpilicueta to move to Camp Nou in the summer. Xavi's side have reportedly identified the Spaniard as their top target to strengthen their options at right-back.

Barcelona currently have Sergino Dest and Daniel Alves on the right side of their defense. However, the latter's contract with the Catalan giants is coming to an end in the summer. Azpilicueta thus appears to be an ideal target for the club.

Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta offered two-year deal by Barcelona

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have offered Cesar Azpilicueta a two-year deal at Camp Nou. The proposal also has an option to extend the contract by another year.

As per the report, the La Liga giants opened talks with the defender over a move to Camp Nou back in December. While the club are increasingly confident of landing him, the player is yet to make a final decision.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to be keen to see Azpilicueta stay at Stamford Bridge. However, the former Marseille man has not communicated his desire to continue with the Blues so far.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in Azpilicueta. However, the player could be tempted by the prospect of returning to his homeland by joining Barcelona instead.

While it remains to be seen where the future lies for the veteran, he will be determined to help the Blues achieve success this term. He lifted the Club World Cup with Chelsea earlier this month and will be keen to win more silverware before the end of the season.

