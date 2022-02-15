Bayern Munich express interest in signing Chelsea veteran - Reports

Bayern Munich have shown keen interest in signing Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta in the upcoming transfer window.

The Bavarian giants are in search of a new defender following the departure of Niklas Sule. The German defender has rejected a new contract at Bayern and has instead decided to move to their rivals Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Bayern Strikes), Julian Nagelsmann's side are now looking to replace Sule with Chelsea defender Azpilicueta. The Spaniard has also entered the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is yet to sign an extension with the club.

Azpilicueta is one of the more versatile defenders in the Blues' squad. The 32-year-old defender is capable of playing as a full-back on either side. He has also been utilized as a centre-back in a back-three under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

It is worth mentioning that if Bayern Munich sign Azpilicueta this summer, it will only be a short term replacement for the outgoing Niklas Sule. However, Bayern might be able to get another two or three years out of the 32-year-old Chelsea skipper.

Azpilicueta is not the only defender previously linked with a move to the Allianz Arena. Both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have been linked with Bayern in the last few months. Rudiger and Christensen are currently in the same situation as Azpilicueta and have just six months remaining on their respective contracts.

Azpilicueta recently lifted the FIFA Club World Cup for Chelsea in the UAE. Tuchel's side secured a 2-1 win over Brazilian side Palmeiras in the final after extra-time. The Spanish defender has now won all major club trophies whilst representing the Blues.

Bayern Munich are not the only side trying to sign Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea

Bayern Munich are not the only European giants wanting Azpilicueta in the summer. Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the 32-year-old defender.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Azpilicueta already has an agreement in principle to join Barcelona from Chelsea on a free transfer.

César Azpilicueta becomes the first player to win all of the major trophies in club football with Chelsea Premier League x2Champions LeagueFA CupLeague CupEuropa League x2UEFA Super CupClub World CupCésar Azpilicueta becomes the first player to win all of the major trophies in club football with Chelsea ➖ Premier League x2➖ Champions League➖ FA Cup➖ League Cup➖ Europa League x2➖ UEFA Super Cup➖ Club World CupCésar Azpilicueta becomes the first player to win all of the major trophies in club football with Chelsea 🔵 https://t.co/AotOZtP7wc

Christensen is also being wanted by Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window. The Blues defenders are, therefore, set to be hot property in the summer if they do not pen an extension in the next few months.

Bayern, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been linked with at least one of Azpilicueta, Christensen or Rudiger in the summer transfer window.

