"Locatelli did better in blocking off Lukaku" - Allegri explains how Juventus got the better of Chelsea 

Juventus manager Max Allegri has revealed his decision to use Manuel Locatelli as a midfield anchor to block in-form Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea were favorites heading into the game, but Juventus managed to shut down their attack as the Blues could not muster a single shot on target.

Romelu Lukaku had an opportunity late on in the game but failed to keep his shot under control as Wojciech Szczesny saw the ball whizz past the crossbar.

Allegri’s decision to use a midfield three of Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, and Adrien Rabiot worked well for the Old Lady as they kept the Chelsea attackers in check.

Locatelli, in particular, put in a stellar display as he managed to keep Lukaku quiet and made the most tackles among all the Juventus players in the game.

Allegri said after the game that his team did well to restrict Chelsea’s attack, and the midfielders were key.

“We can play better than this in purely technical terms, but we frankly didn’t allow many real clear-cut chances and we wasted a couple of dangerous counter-attacks too. After two games, six points and zero goals conceded, that’s a good step towards qualification for the Round of 16.”

“Bentancur struggles by himself, today Locatelli did better in blocking off Lukaku. Adrien Rabiot did not start well, but he improved as the game went on. Juventus must know how to win games like this, when you have to suffer and fight for the result. That’s what the lads did this evening.

“With all due respect to the Champions of Europe, Wojciech Szczesny didn’t have a real save to make.”

Juventus will look to keep their momentum while Chelsea need to bounce back

Juventus have done well in the Champions League, and will look to climb further up the table in Serie A. After going winless in the opening four games of the league, Max Allegri’s side have won two on the bounce.

Also Read

Chelsea, on the other hand, have lost their last two games in all competitions and need to stop the slide against Southampton this weekend.

Thomas Tuchel’s side lost to title rivals Manchester City last weekend, and need to ensure they get back to winning ways to stay within touching distance of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava