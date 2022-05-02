"Longer he’s here, the better for the club" - Liverpool veteran James Milner happy about Jurgen Klopp's contract extension 

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is delighted to see manager Jurgen Klopp sign a new contract at the club. The German tactician has penned a new deal that will see him and his coaching staff at Anfield till 2026.

Milner has been one of the few players present right from the time Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015. The 36-year-old midfielder feels the Reds can achieve a lot more with Klopp at the helm.

The former England international was quoted as saying (via the Daily Mail) in this regard:

"Yeah, we’re happy — he’s not a bad manager, is he? It’s outstanding. To be here from the start when he came in and see that process, bit by bit, seeing signs but not having the consistency every week and then building it. It’s been one big process."

He continued:

"He’s done an incredible job, and the longer he’s here, the better for the club. It’s credit to everyone. We’ve been lucky enough to win one trophy this year, but if we don’t win anything else, it’s an average season for the club."

Milner has less than six months remaining in his contract. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported in February that the Reds are keen to see the player pen a year's extension. However, there have been no progress on that front yet.

Liverpool are chasing an unprecedented quadruple after already winning the Carabao Cup earlier this year. The Reds are a point behind league leaders Manchester City with four games to go.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also made it through to the FA Cup final, where they will face Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea. In the UEFA Champions League, they lead Villarreal 2-0 ahead of their semifinals second leg on Tuesday.

Liverpool travel to Villarreal with third Champions League final in five years in sight

Liverpool will travel to Spain to face Villarreal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal after securing three points against Newcastle in the Premier League. A solitary goal from Naby Keita was enough for the Reds to continue their winning ways in the league and keep pace with leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile in Europe, Jurgen Klopp's side are on the cusp of their third Champions League final in five years. If they beat Villarreal, they will either face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the the title match in Paris on May 28.

