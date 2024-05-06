“Look at Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid” - Agent sends firm message to Xavi as Barcelona star struggles for game time

Vitor Roque's agent Andre Cury recently opened up about his client's future at Barcelona amidst limited minutes for the youngster this season.

The Blaugrana signed Roque from Athletico Paranaense in January earlier this year for a reported fee of €40 million. The 19-year-old, though, has made 13 appearances across competitions, starting just twice and accumulating 310 minutes. He has scored two goals and impressed in that time but failed to earn a starting spot.

Roque's agent Andre Cury recently spoke about his client's situation at Barcelona, telling RAC1 (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We do not want a loan. If the club decides that he cannot stay, he will be sold. There are many teams interested in Vitor Roque. If the club does not give space to Vitor we will have to look for a solution. Either he stays or he is transferred.

"No one understands why Xavi doesn’t play him and doesn’t even speak to Vitor, it’s not right. We will discuss his future with Barça soon."

He added:

“We chose Barça because Vitor loves the club, imagine that we really had other proposals that gave us twice as much. But if we can’t find a solution internally, we will have to look for another place on permanent transfer. Everyone thinks that Vitor Roque has to have more minutes and no one understands why the coach doesn’t give them to him.”

Roque's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2031 and the club will certainly demand a huge fee if they are to sell him.

Robert Lewandowski's future at Barcelona under speculation

One big factor in Vitor Roque's lack of minutes is Robert Lewandowski's presence in the team. The 35-year-old striker has made 42 appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season, contributing 24 goals and nine assists.

Multiple reports have claimed that the Blaugrana are looking to part ways with the Pole this summer, with his contract expiring in 2026. Manager Xavi also opened up about Lewandowski's future recently, saying:

"We value Robert a lot. We will decide about the future when the season ends. Lewy has a contract."

The Polish striker joined the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. He won the Pichichi award last season with 23 league goals, helping Barcelona lift the La Liga title but his form has evidently gone down this season.