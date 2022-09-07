"Looking like the Chuckle brothers" "Been overrated for years" - 2 Chelsea stars get ripped for their shocking performance in 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb loss

Fans have slammed Chelsea defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana for their performance in the Blues' 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday (September 6).

The West London side dominated possession and created chances aplenty but couldn't find the back of the net, which would prove to be their undoing. Dinamo scored the scoring in the 13th minute off an excellent counterattack.

Bruno Petkovic headed the ball into Mislav Orsic's path, who neatly slotted past Kepa Arrizabalaga. Both Fofana and Koulibaly could've arguably done better with Dinamo's goal.

Koulibaly, 31, lost possession six times in the game, made two fouls, completed just one of three attempted long balls and also got booked. He also won just nine of his 17 duels. Meanwhile, Fofana, 21, lost possession 14 times and won just 13 of his 21 duels. He could accurately deliver just threeof his attempted seven long balls and also committed three fouls.

The two defenders were blasted by fans on social media after the Blues' loss in Zagreb.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Fofana may come good but presently, not at the level. Nothing extraordinary for all the noise. Fofana may come good but presently, not at the level. Nothing extraordinary for all the noise.

Zoba @Czooba Fofana €80m, Cucurella €65m, Koulibaly €38m. Over €150m spent on defenders and Chelsea are yet to keep a single clean sheet this season Fofana €80m, Cucurella €65m, Koulibaly €38m. Over €150m spent on defenders and Chelsea are yet to keep a single clean sheet this season

Ghana Yesu ☦️ @Ghana_Yesu_ I bought Koulibaly, Cucurrela and Fofana in one transfer window and still conceding against small teams. Who am I? I bought Koulibaly, Cucurrela and Fofana in one transfer window and still conceding against small teams. Who am I?

kvng_xilver @xilver2333 Is this the Fofana Chelsea get for 75 million Is this the Fofana Chelsea get for 75 million https://t.co/zIshstHhol

Sam Wallace @SamWallaceTel Fofana recovery run to catch Orsic was slower than a Tory leadership race Fofana recovery run to catch Orsic was slower than a Tory leadership race

EiF @EiFSoccer £70 million spent on Fofana and he’s just been made to look like a League 2 defender with the pace of your grandparents.



Pathetic defending, but massive credit to Orsic. £70 million spent on Fofana and he’s just been made to look like a League 2 defender with the pace of your grandparents.Pathetic defending, but massive credit to Orsic.

FreeBets.com @FreeBetsDotCom Wesley Fofana first half highlights v Dinamo Zagreb Wesley Fofana first half highlights v Dinamo Zagreb https://t.co/hBTjJj5WQr

Paddy Power @paddypower Wesley Fofana won't be happy. To run through a hidden patch of quicksand like that is incredibly unfortunate. Wesley Fofana won't be happy. To run through a hidden patch of quicksand like that is incredibly unfortunate.

DisTurB🎮 @DisTurB____ fofana 95 million you dey run like u dey carry cement bag🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 fofana 95 million you dey run like u dey carry cement bag🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Trey @UTDTrey If I speak on this Fofana guy If I speak on this Fofana guy 😂

- @AnfieldRd96 Koulibaly and Fofana looking like the Chuckle brothers. Koulibaly and Fofana looking like the Chuckle brothers.

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Nah seriously what has happened to Koulibaly, this is not the same guy that was at Napoli at all Nah seriously what has happened to Koulibaly, this is not the same guy that was at Napoli at all

CFCDaily @CFCDaily That goal is way more on Koulibaly than Fofana ffs. That goal is way more on Koulibaly than Fofana ffs.

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc No one is going to say it but Koulibaly has been terrible recently No one is going to say it but Koulibaly has been terrible recently https://t.co/gOpAbWKEWB

ꫀꪊᧁꫀꪀꫀ 🖤 @papaye_2



Tuchel wants to destroy Chelsea before he leaves How can you play high line with Koulibaly, Fofana and Azplicueta?Tuchel wants to destroy Chelsea before he leaves How can you play high line with Koulibaly, Fofana and Azplicueta?Tuchel wants to destroy Chelsea before he leaves 😭

Jay Sharma ⚽️🏏🇮🇳 @Jay_Sharma95 Koulibaly is a truly horrible CB, he has been overrated for years. Koulibaly is a truly horrible CB, he has been overrated for years.

Chelsea signed Koulibaly from Napoli for over €38 million earlier this summer. He has helped the team keep just one clean sheet in six games across competitions and has also got sent off once.

Fofana, meanwhile, arrived from Leicester City for around €87 million this summer. He has played just two games so far, with the Blues failing to keep a clean sheet in both.

"We need to be much better" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea arrived at Dinamo Zagreb after beating West Ham United 2-1 in the Premier League but crashed to their third defeat in five games across competitions.

After the loss, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel was at a loss for words, admitting that his team needs more determination and improvement. He said (via ESPN):

"We start okay for 15 to 20 minutes but then lacked determination, precision and maybe even lacked the smell of blood. We conceded a goal with two players in a counter-attack -- never happened before. I don't understand why it happened today. It's clearly my job to analyse it."

He added that the team needs to play much better.

"We need to be much better," said Tuchel. "We are not happy with our results; we are not happy with the way we play in general, but I thought we were on a good way. I'm a bit surprised by this performance today."

Chelsea, who are seventh in the Premier League standings, will next face Fulham away on Saturday (September 10).

