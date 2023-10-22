"Looks at him and leaves him" - Ian Wright slams Chelsea defender for costly error that helped Arsenal secure draw

Arsenal legend and pundit Ian Wright has slammed Chelsea defender Malo Gusto for his part in conceding the Blues' second goal in the 2-2 draw against the Gunners on Saturday, October 21.

Mauricio Pochettino's side was seemingly cruising after scoring two goals within 50 minutes of the tie through Cole Palmer (15') and Mykhailo Mudryk (48'). However, the north Londoners were gifted a goal through a Robert Sanchez mistake that was pounced upon by midfielder Declan Rice in the 77th minute.

After halving the deficit, Mikel Arteta's men found an equalizer through substitute Leandro Trossard, who finished off a curling cross from Bukayo Saka at the far post.

According to Wright, Gusto, who was entrusted with the job of looking after Trossard, let him go far too easily. Speaking about the Gunners' comeback, Wright said after the match (via Metro):

"It’s a great cross from Saka [for the equalizer]. I think Gusto has got to have a word with himself. They cannot let Saka come back inside. Gusto looks at him and leaves him. That’s the two bits of quality Arsenal needed to show – Rice’s brilliant finish and Saka’s pin-point cross for Trossard."

Although Arsenal kept more of the ball than their London rivals (57%), they failed to test Sanchez in the Chelsea goal. In all, Arteta's men managed just three shots on target compared to the Blues' five.

Following this result, the west London side is now 10th with 12 points, eight places behind their latest opponents.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal substitute after 2-2 draw against Chelsea

Leandro Trossard (via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for substitute Leandro Trossard following his equalizer in yesterday's London derby against Chelsea. The Belgium international came on for left-sided winger Gabriel Martinelli in the 78th minute of the tie.

Trossard found the perfect finish from the outside of his boot, even with the tight angle. Speaking about the former Brighton player's impact on the game, Arteta said in his post-match press conference (via Football London):

"First of all, he’s very good. He’s got this mentality to always be willing to help the team. Those things change the momentum of the season."

Overall, the 28-year-old attacker has completed eight appearances for Arsenal this season, bagging four goals and an assist across all competitions. Up next for the Gunners is a midweek UEFA Champions League match against Sevilla on October 24.