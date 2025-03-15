"Looks like he's about to cry","Lost out there" - Fans react to performance from Manchester City star in 2-2 draw vs Brighton

Manchester City fans online have called out Abdukodir Khusanov following their 2-2 Premier League draw against Brighton on Saturday (March 15). The 21-year-old put in an unconvincing shift in defense and scored an unfortunate own goal during the encounter.

Nine minutes into the game, Adam Webster fouled City's Omar Marmoush in the box and City were awarded a penalty. Erling Haaland stepped up to take and converted the spot-kick in the 10th minute, sending goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in the wrong direction.

In the 21st minute, Pervis Estupinan scored an outstanding free-kick which left City supporters speechless following a foul by Nico Gonzalez. Ilkay Gundogan passed the ball to Marmoush who rifled his shot from outside the box into the net in the 39th minute.

However, Khusanov accidentally put the ball in his own net while trying to make a clearance in the 48th minute. Despite Manchester City's push for a win, the game ended 2-2 as both teams shared the spoils.

In his stint, Khusanov registered a passing accuracy of 89% (56/63). He made six defensive clearances, registered one tackle, won one out of one ground duels contested, but lost possession of the ball seven times (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans took to X to vent their frustration with Khusanov's performance, with one tweeting:

"Khusanov looks like he’s about to cry every time the cameras are on him."

"Rio Ferdinand is going to want Khusanov executed for that," another added.

"City fans spent the first half gassing Khusanov only for him to score an own goal now. More own goals than goals for City😭😭," a rival fan tweeted.

"Khusanov always evades criticism because he's not a Manchester United player. If he was, @SkySportsNews would be breaking down how much United bought him for including add ons and how he's "failed to fit the system" 😂," another rival fan posted.

"If you ever feel stupid, remember this Khusanov guy Manchester City hyped up😭😭," one netizen said.

"Khusanov’s facial expression when he makes these mistakes is priceless 🤣," a user hilariously posted.

"They got rid of Kyle Walker the man Khusanov kept the idea alive 🫡#respect," another user sarcastically tweeted.

"Khusanov's got no clue, mate! He's not a defender, looks proper lost out there," wrote another.

How did Manchester City's Omar Marmoush perform against Brighton?

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League

Amidst the draw, Omar Marmoush was arguably City's best player against the Seagulls. The Moroccan scored Manchester City's second goal and won the penalty that provided the first goal.

In 86 minutes on the pitch, Marmoush maintained a passing accuracy of 81% (22/27). He provided two key passes, created two big chances, and registered one shot on target.

Marmoush has netted four Premier League goals in seven appearances since joining the Cityzens in January. Having dropped two points against Brighton, City have now registered 48 points from 29 league games.

They are ranked fifth in the standings and are one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand in the top four race.

