"Looks like a leader" - Joe Cole believes 'unbelievable' Manchester City star should've have had 100 international caps by now

Former England winger Joe Cole has lavished praise on Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and has claimed that he should have had 100 international caps by now.

Grealish has been impressive for the Cityzens in recent weeks and is finally living up to his £100 million price tag after a disappointing debut season at the Etihad.

Joe Cole has hailed the Manchester City star for what he brings to the team and also appreciated his leadership on the pitch. The former Chelsea star told BTY Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"He is playing for arguably the best manager in world football, in the biggest games and playing fantastically well, influencing games. We talk about all the unseen things he does, the ball-carrying, the holding-on, the weight of pass, he is adding more goals, more assists. He looks like a leader."

𝐄𝐑 @ErlingRoIe Jack Grealish has been one of the best wingers in the world.



Haters need to come outside, world class performance yet again. Jack Grealish has been one of the best wingers in the world. Haters need to come outside, world class performance yet again. https://t.co/nRTbmX5bNk

The former Liverpool attacking midfielder has also claimed that Grealish should have had 100 caps for England already. Cole hailed Grealish as a 'once in a generation' footballer. He said:

"Bernardo Silva gets back defending, but he is back defending now. Unbelievable.The only thing for me, if Jack had been Brazilian, Spanish, Portuguese, he'd have had 100 caps for his country. That's not saying something about the England manager and the ability to pick him, I just think we get these types of players once in a generation. Glenn [Hoddle] was one, he played 53 times for England. He should have had the England team built around him and I think Jack could have been nurtured even better than he has been."

Joe Cole has also heaped praise on Pep Guardiola for bringing the most out of the Manchester City star. He added:

"But forget that, he is at the right club now, in the right place with the right manager and enjoying his football. We have a terrible habit in this country about constantly talking about what players can't do rather than what they can do. He gives you something that no other English player has been able to do for a long time. He is so useful and Pep saw that. Pep has gone "you'll do for me, give him a year to settle in" and now he's as good as anyone in the team."

Grealish has established himself as a key player for Manchester City this season, having scored five goals and provided nine assists in 39 games across competitions.

Manchester City star has heart set on Barcelona move

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has reportedly made up his mind on joining Barcelona this summer.

The Germany international is unwilling to negotiate a new contract with the Cityzens and wants to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | After his incredible performance yesterday, FC Barcelona have made the final decision to sign İlkay Gündoğan! He wants to be a blaugrana as well. | After his incredible performance yesterday, FC Barcelona have made the final decision to sign İlkay Gündoğan! He wants to be a blaugrana as well. @sport 🚨🚨| After his incredible performance yesterday, FC Barcelona have made the final decision to sign İlkay Gündoğan! He wants to be a blaugrana as well. @sport https://t.co/HHMPYaDTAq

As claimed by Spanish outlet Sport, the Manchester City skipper has decided that he wants to move to Spain as he seeks a new challenge.

Gundogan has been a major hit at the Etihad since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and is currently the captain of the Sky Blues.

Poll : 0 votes