Manchester City star has heart set on Barcelona move, unwilling to negotiate contract renewal with PL club - Reports

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has reportedly decided that he wants a move to Barcelona this summer. The German is unwilling to negotiate a new contract with City and wants to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

As per SPORT, Gundogan has decided his future and wants to play in Spain. The German has been at City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and is now looking for a fresh challenge.

The 32-year-old has an offer from Barcelona and is keen on joining them. The report comes just days after his agent denied agreement with any club. Ilhan Gundogan, the City star's agent and uncle, told The Guardian:

"There's definitely no agreement yet with any club. The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on Manchester City and the birth of his son. Now he is in the final and crucial phase of the season and is completely focused on that. Where Ilkay plays next season is still open."

Manchester City manager has made his decision on Gundogan

City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he has made a decision on Ilkay Gundogan. He has hinted that he wants the German to stay for next season, but it will depend on the player and club. Guardiola said recently:

"I think I know my opinion about Ilkay. What Ilkay has done against Aston Villa last season (scoring two late goals to seal the Premier League title), he can do whatever he wants. He has the paradise already. So he knows exactly my opinion about him."

The manager added:

"The club knows it, and it is a question for him and his agent. What is going to happen I'm pretty sure is going to be good for him. Really we want how he is behaving, how he has behaved all his life in Manchester but what is going to happen? This kind of things belongs to the club and the player."

Barcelona are also chasing two other Manchester City stars this summer. They want Joao Cancelo, who is on loan at Bayern Munich, and Bernardo Silva.

