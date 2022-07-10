"Looks like he's part of their plans" - Agent suggests 26-year-old could be given Arsenal second chance by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira could still be a part of the Gunners' plans for the 2022-23 season, according to his agent Pablo Bentancur.

Torreira has spent the last two seasons away from the Emirates Stadium, on loan with Atletico Madrid and ACF Fiorentina, respectively. As per the Mirror, the 26-year-old was expected to join the latter on a permanent deal. However, the Italian side haven't made any concrete moves to sign the player.

This meant the Uruguayan returned to England this summer. Torreira has now been named in the Gunners' squad for their pre-season tour to the USA, for which they are set to depart next week.

Bentancur recently revealed that his client would prefer to stay in Italy after impressing for Fiorentina last season. However, he stated that Torreira could still be given a chance at Arsenal. Bentancur told SportItalia, via Tutto Juve:

“Torreira would like to stay and play in Italy but as of today, Arsenal have called him up for the tour they will do in America, so it looks like he's part of their plans.”

It is worth noting that the Uruguayan midfielder's contract with the Gunners runs out next summer. Additionally, the club already have Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey to occupy the defensive midfield positions in the starting XI.

Mikel Arteta's side have also been linked with another midfielder in the ongoing transfer window. Leicester City's Youri Tielemans and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are two of the names on their wishlist, according to multiple reports.

Lucas Torreira has not lived up to expectations at Arsenal

Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018 after enjoying an impressive FIFA World Cup campaign with Uruguay. The Gunners brought him in for a fee of around £26.4 million (as per The Guardian).

He made 50 appearances across all competitions in his debut season at the Emirates, netting two goals and providing five assists. Torreira followed that up with 39 appearances, two goals and an FA Cup victory in his second campaign with the Gunners.

However, the midfielder's best moments have arguably come outside of north London. Torreira lifted the La Liga title with Atletico Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season. He followed that up by helping Fiorentina finish seventh in Serie A last season, six spots higher than what they managed in the previous campaign.

