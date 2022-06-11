Arsenal could launch £51 million bid to sign midfielder referred to as 'better than Pogba' by former Chelsea star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to launch a £51 million bid to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who former Chelsea star Mateja Kezman says is better than Paul Pogba.

Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has enjoyed a hugely impressive season for Lazio, making 47 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing 12 assists.

The Serbian midfielder is highly sought after and it seems Arsenal are now in the running.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via HITC), Mikel Arteta's side are interested in signing the 27-year-old Serbian.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Arsenal have tried for Sergej Milinković-Savić in the past and they have returned now. They would be willing to reach the €60m mark for the Serbian. Lazio’s President wants €65m at least. Reports, Arsenal have tried for Sergej Milinković-Savić in the past and they have returned now. They would be willing to reach the €60m mark for the Serbian. Lazio’s President wants €65m at least. Reports, @CorSport 🚨 Arsenal have tried for Sergej Milinković-Savić in the past and they have returned now. They would be willing to reach the €60m mark for the Serbian. Lazio’s President wants €65m at least. Reports, @CorSport. https://t.co/D8muatUq5p

The Gunners are reportedly willing to pay £42.7 million but could even be ready to bid £51 million in their attempts to lure Milinkovic-Savic to the Emirates Stadium.

Lazio president Claudio Lotitio, however, is reportedly demanding as much as £55.51 million to part ways with his star man.

Former Chelsea striker Kezman has previously heaped huge praise on his Serbian compatriot.

He told Mozzart Sport back in 2018 (via The Sun):

"When Sergej came to Italy, he was compared with Pogba, because at that moment it was probably the easiest comparison to make in terms of characteristics.

He continued,

"I do really respect Pogba, let's be clear, and other linkers who can run and work for the team, but I think now Sergej has different and better quality than Pogba."

Pogba is leaving Manchester United having spent six years at Old Trafford.

Ironically, the Red Devils are another side being linked with Milinkovic-Savic as a potential replacement for the outgoing Pogba.

La Repubblica (via GetFootballNewsItaly), reports that former Chelsea forward Kezman, who is Milinkovic-Savic's agent, brought a £46.9 million offer from United to Lazio.

Arsenal view Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to Ruben Neves with Chelsea also in the mix

Wolves' Neves is a summer target for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this summer.

The Sun reports that the Gunners have joined Manchester United in the race for the Portuguese ace.

However, Wolves are demanding a hefty fee for the 25-year-old, with Bruno Lage having previously stated that the side would want around £100 million (per ExpressAndStar).

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Ruben Neves is one of Arsenal's long term targets and they are expected to make a move for him. Any deal could depend on Arsenal's budget. [di Marzio] Ruben Neves is one of Arsenal's long term targets and they are expected to make a move for him. Any deal could depend on Arsenal's budget. [di Marzio] https://t.co/KhBnUCrbn8

Hence, the Gunners may look for a cheaper alternative option in the form of Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic.

Chelsea are also reportedly interested in the Serb, however, with Football London reporting they could use Lazio's interest in Ruben Loftus-Cheek to sweeten the deal.

Mikel Arteta has also been linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, who seems eager to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

The Mirror reports that the Belgian midfielder is a top priority for the Arsenal manager and he has impressed during his time with the Foxes.

Tielemans, 25, has made 185 appearances for Leicester, scoring 35 goals and contributing 31 assists since joining from AS Monaco in 2019 for £40.5 million.

