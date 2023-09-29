"Looks the real deal"; "Very impressed" - Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker in agreement as they share opinion on Liverpool star

Premier League icons Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have lavished praise on Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai after his excellent start to his career at Anfield.

The Englishmen analyzed the Hungary international's attributes and skills and touched upon the Reds fans comparing him to Steven Gerrard.

While discussing the former RB Leipzig midfielder on the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said (as quoted by The Boot Room):

"Szoboszlai has been getting rave reviews. I’ve been very impressed with him when he has played. Liverpool fans have been talking about their new Steven Gerrard."

To which, Shearer added:

"Sometimes it takes players time to settle – not this guy. He looks the real deal straight away. Everything about his game, what you need as a midfielder, energy, and he looks a class act. I know it’s very early but what we are seeing from him, I think, yeah, probably too early to be mentioning him in the same breath as Steven Gerrard. But, what a great start he has had to his career at Liverpool."

The Reds secured Szoboszlai's services from RB Leipzig this summer for £60 million as a part of a midfield rebuild at the club. The Hungarian midfielder has so far impressed with his performances for the Merseyside outfit and has received a lot of love from the supporters.

He has registered eight appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season, scoring two goals.

Chris Sutton praises Dominik Szoboszlai, predicts scoreline for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Former Chelsea star Chris Sutton has lauded Dominik Szoboszlai for his attacking output this season.

The Englishman was making his predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures and discussed Liverpool's upcoming away encounter against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (30 September).

Sutton has backed the Reds to secure a victory against the Lilywhites, predicting a 3-2 scoreline in favor of Jurgen Klopp's men. He believes the club's impressive ability to fund the back of the net will give them the edge against Tottenham.

The former Chelsea player told BBC:

"I could make a case for either team to win it, but I just have a feeling Liverpool will snatch it. What I know for certain is that there will be plenty of goals. Tottenham will definitely cause Liverpool some problems and it's great to see Son Heung-min back on top form, but the same will apply when Jurgen Klopp's side attack, and Reds striker Darwin Nunez looks really dangerous at the moment."

He added:

"We've already seen Liverpool win at Newcastle with 10 men this season and their forward line is capable of scoring against anyone, even when they are not playing well, and they have got some goals in midfield from Dominik Szoboszlai too. I remember Mark Chapman claiming on the Monday Night Club a few weeks ago that Szoboszlai's size-seven feet mean he hits the ball with a different trajectory."

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table after a great start to the 2023-24 campaign. Klopp's men have secured five victories and one draw in their first six league encounters of the season.