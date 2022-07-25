"Lot of links for this boy" - Fabrizio Romano comments on Arsenal's interest in Bayern Munich winger 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane amidst reported interest from Arsenal for the winger. He stated that the Bavarians are looking to keep the German at the club as of now.

According to BILD (via Mundo Deportivo), the Gunners are interested in signing Sane this summer. Bayern value the 26-year-old at around €70 million.

However, Romano has stated that for now, the German winger will be staying at Bayern Munich this summer. He said (via GiveMeSport):

"I think he’s a player to watch in August maybe because, at the moment, Bayern are keeping him. I think they will not sign a new striker. Sane, but also [Serge] Gnabry extending the contract, [Kingsley] Coman, these players will stay at Bayern."

He added:

“Lot of links for this boy but, at the moment, he’s waiting to understand if Bayern will sign a centre striker or not, and there are no negotiations for Sane.”

Sane could be a great asset for Arsenal as he also has experience playing in the Premier League under Mikel Arteta. He spent four years at Manchester City, playing 90 Premier League matches, registering 25 goals and 32 assists.

The Germany international could become their sixth signing this summer but it appears they will have to make a big offer to prize him away from Bayern.

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller requested by fan to join Arsenal

In a hilarious incident, an Arsenal fan requested Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller to join the Gunners this summer.

The fan took the opportunity during one of the training sessions while the players were giving autographs and clicking pictures. He asked the 32-year-old if he would move to the Emirates this summer. Muller responded by chuckling and saying:

"No, no, no."

Muller came through Bayern Munich's academy and has become one of the biggest stars in world football. He has played 624 matches for the Bavarians, scoring 227 goals and providing 243 assists.

He has won 11 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies with the Bavarians, among other honors.

Hence, while Arsenal seem to be making progress under Arteta, it's perhaps not quite enough yet to lure a player of Muller's caliber.

The Gunners will hope they are not too far off, though. They finished fifth last season in the Premier League after finishing eighth twice in a row. They have also made five signings so far this summer and will hope to finish in the top four and win trophies next season.

