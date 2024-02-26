"Lot of people might not agree with me" - Virat Kohli explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is his sporting GOAT

Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is his sporting GOAT.

Kohli, 35, is a bonafide cricketing superstar, finding success in all three formats of the game and has led India with distinction in all three. He's not currently in action in the India-England five-match Test series due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, 39, is one of the best ever to have graced the beautiful game. Having debuted two decades ago, he's the first male player to score over 850 times for club and country and is still going strong.

In a video interview posted by Team Bluerising on Instagram, Kohli explained why Ronaldo is his sporting GOAT:

"I know a lot of people might not agree with me. But for me, it's Cristiano Ronaldo. Sporting GOAT, not in different disciplines. What he's doing at his age is not human, playing every 3-4 days. He's still doing what he's doing, so it's pretty amazing."

Much like his sporting GOAT, Virat Kohli is also at the top of his game despite being on the wrong side of 30.

One of a select few batters to score hundreds in all three formats, Kohli has a record 50 centuries in ODIs and 80 overall hundreds, behind only Sachin Tendulkar (100) in the all-time lost.

How have Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo fared in 2024?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Virat Kohli has played just once across formats in 2024. He played the second Test of India's series-equalling win against South Africa.

The right-hander made 46 in the first innings and 12 in the second as the visitors chased down a 79-run target with seven wickets to spare midway through the second day.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has started the year on fire after ending 2023 as the highest scorer for club and country with 54 strikes. The 39-year-old has scored in all four competitive outings for Al-Nassr to take his team to the AFC Champions League quarterfinals and within four points of Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal.