"Lots of games to play, many things can happen" - Pep Guardiola names 3 teams that can challenge Manchester City for Premier League title 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named three teams that could challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

The Sky Blues are widely regarded as the favorites to retain their title this season despite Arsenal's strong start to the campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently leading the table with 24 points, having won eight of their nine league games.

Premier League holders Manchester City trail the Gunners by just one point right now.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur are level on points with the Cityzens but have played one game more than Guardiola's side.

However, Guardiola has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool are all in the title race with most of the season left to play.

Guardiola has insisted that despite Liverpool's poor start to the season, they cannot be disregarded from the title race.

The Spanish manager has claimed that there are still plenty of games to be played and the Reds could still recover from their horrific start (via HITC Sport):

“A fact is a contender, Tottenham will be there, Chelsea and Liverpool as well. What happened the previous seasons, Liverpool, Jurgen [Klopp] might not see it now, but always I see them as a contender.

“If two months left. I’d say maybe too late. Just one quarter of the season. Lots of games to play, many things can happen.”

Chelsea have not had the best start to their season either and are quite some way behind in the title race with 16 points in eight games.

The Blues have already seen a managerial change, with Graham Potter taking charge after Thomas Tuchel's sacking.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are not even in the top half having collected just 10 points in eight games.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently 11th in the table and have won just two Premier League games so far.

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back in the Premier League at the expense of Manchester city

Liverpool have endured a horrific start to the season and have looked like a shadow of their usual best.

The Reds are looking nowhere near the title contenders, but with plenty of the season left, things could change soon.

They will take on Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday (16 October) with the Cityzens being the overwhelming favorites.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side have shown that they can turn things around and could certainly shock the Premier League title favorites.

