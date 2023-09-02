"Love you loads" - Manchester City star Jack Grealish sends adorable message to sister Hollie on her birthday

Jack Grealish wished his sister, Holie, on her birthday on Instagram with a sweet message.

Hollie Grealish celebrated her 20th birthday a few days ago, and Jack posted pictures of the two, captioning it:

"Happy 20th birthday to my beautiful little sister. Love you loads."

He shared pictures of the two smiling in a car and another of them posing on the Etihad turf after Grealish had received his Premier League winner's medal.

Hollie Grealish was born three months premature. That led to her being born with a condition known as cerebral palsy. The condition is serious, as it affects a person's ability to move and maintain their posture.

Doctors said that she would not be able to perform essential functions like walking or talking. However, Hollie beat all odds and is able to live her life to the fullest.

Jack Grealish keeps his personal life away from the spotlight and doesn't talk about his family as much. However, in an interview with The Sun, he expressed his love for sister, Hollie:

"I'm so close with my little sister. Hollie is 19 now, she was born three months premature. They said that she wouldn't be able to talk, she wouldn't be able to walk, and do a lot of stuff but here we are and she can do everything. Obviously I love her so much, yeah I think I'm a good big brother to her."

Jack Grealish is the oldest of five siblings. Unfortunately, his younger brother Keelan tragically passed away from sudden infant death syndrome at nine months old.

Jack honoured his late brother on the 18th anniversary of Keelan's passing and remembered him.

Dylan Lamb, whom Jack Grealish gave £5,000 for cancer treatment, has passed away

Dylan Lamb was a Liverpool University student diagnosed with Precursor T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia earlier this year.

He dreamed of travelling to America to get the life-saving treatment. For that, Dylan's family and friends set up a GoFundMe page. Among the donors was Jack Grealish, who donated £5,000.

Despite being told that he was in remission just two months after being diagnosed, Dylan later discovered that the disease had returned, which eventually led to his demise.

Lamb's friends confirmed that he passed away on August 26 through a social media post. His family said:

"He went in his sleep with his family by his side, having said his goodbyes to all of his friends the day before and he was still full of laughs and jokes.

"I cannot put into words the love that us lads and Dylan's family have felt through this difficult time. We cannot thank everyone enough for the continued support and love. I hope we have done you proud bro and I hope you know that we will always love you."

Many people remembered Dylan on social media and paid tribute to him. Dylan's family and friends also honoured him by writing how much Lamb meant to them.