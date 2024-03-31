"Loved the fight and tenacity" - Piers Morgan praises Arsenal's performance in 0-0 draw against Manchester City

British television personality Piers Morgan praised Arsenal's spirited performance that earned them a 0-0 draw against Manchester City away at the Etihad Stadium.

Morgan's Arsenal fandom is well known and documented through his series of social media posts about his love and following of the club. He seemed in high spirits after the game against City, making a post on X to showcase his happiness.

In the post, he praised the Gunners' defensive resilience and determination to keep the Cityzens at bay throughout the game. He wrote:

"Excellent performance by Arsenal, shows how far we’ve improved defensively since last year’s debacle at City. Loved the fight and tenacity. Proud of you."

The 'debacle' that Morgan was referring to was the Londoners' disappointing 1-4 defeat against City at the Etihad last season. A shambolic defensive performance allowed Kevin de Bruyne (two goals, one assist) and Erling Haaland (one goal, two assists) to absolutely run riot and ravage their title chances.

However, Arsenal have been a much-improved defensive unit this season after the return of William Saliba from injury. They have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 24 goals in 29 games and keeping a league-best 12 clean sheets.

Up next, the Gunners play host to German giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup on April 9. They will travel to Munich for the return leg on April 17, hoping to get the better of the Bavarians and make a deep run in the competition.

"Lets keep improving" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks after 0-0 draw against Manchester City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta motivated his squad and asked them to keep improving and building on their impressive defensive performance in their 0-0 draw against Manchester City.

The Gunners kept a clean sheet against the Cityzens in both games this season, having restricted them to just two shots on target. Speaking to Arsenal's club website after the game, Arteta praised his squad for their discipline and determination, saying:

"It was a really tough, really close match against a team that is unbelievable. I think the boys competed really, really well. We were really disciplined and patient with when we had to be. The upside was that we had some big chances, some big situations that we didn't convert."

He lamented his side's lack of composure, but credited Manchester City for putting his side under great pressure.

The fact that we lacked a little bit of composure, especially with the ball in the first phase to play more, to have more, to be more courageous to play but credit to them because they make your life difficult," he said.

Arteta also added that his players were not best pleased after the result, and felt that they could have done better.

"You know, we have prevented this team for the first time in three years to score a goal at home. And that tells you the difficulty of it. But they want more. And as individuals, we could have done more. As a team, we could have done more. And that's good to see. We are making the steps, but let's maintain all the good things we are doing and let's keep improving."