×
Create
Notifications

"Lucky to always be accompanied by extraordinary players" - Diego Simeone makes bold claim on Pep Guardiola ahead of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid 

Diego Simeone says Pep Guardiola has been &#039;lucky&#039; in his managerial career.
Diego Simeone says Pep Guardiola has been 'lucky' in his managerial career.
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 05, 2022 06:32 PM IST
News

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has claimed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been 'lucky' throughout his career. Simeone's side face City at the Etihad Stadium this evening in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The Argentine discussed some of the players Pep Guardiola has managed in the past. He went on to claim that the Spaniard has been very fortunate to be able to coach some of the world's greatest players.

Before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked.The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. [Independent]

Speaking to Vamos in a pre-match interview, Simeone said:

"I have never been able to have the chance to have Xavi, Busquets, Piqué, Iniesta, Messi... Beyond Guardiola's great talent, he was lucky to always be accompanied by extraordinary players."

Pep Guardiola has won 29 trophies in a glittering managerial career and has undeniably been given more money to spend by his clubs than Simeone. The Argentine has been in charge at Los Colchoneros since 2011, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals in that time.

Transfermarkt reports that Simeone has spent €1.05 billion during his time at the Spanish club while also being forced to sell several star players.

Guardiola, meanwhile, has been allowed to spend €1.76 billion in his time as a manager at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and the current Premier League champions.

Simeone: ''Nunca he podido tener la posibilidad de tener a los Xavi, Busquets, Piqué, Iniesta, Messi... Más allá del gran talento que tiene Guardiola, tuvo la suerte de estar acompañado siempre de extraordinarios jugadores''.#NoticiasVamos, 20:30h con @sguasch y @carlosplus. https://t.co/Sv5UEI4veJ

Atletico Madrid looking to continue Manchester City's Champions League disappointment

Tonight's clash in Manchester will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two European heavyweights.

However, Pep Guardiola will be wary of the last time he faced Simeone in the Champions League. Guardiola's Bayern side were dumped out at the semi-final stage in 2016 on away goals, thanks to a determined effort by Simeone's Atletico.

The German club won the second leg in Munich. Despite having 73% possession and 33 shots compared to Atleti's seven, the victory on the night wasn't enough for them to progress.

Pep's record vs Atlético Madrid as a player;👕24 games😀15 wins😭4 defeatsPep's record vs Atlético Madrid as a coach;🏟12 games💪9 wins😭3 defeatsThe last time they both met in the Champions League,Diego Simeone knocked out Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich.#UCL https://t.co/ZhRcAh76QS

There is no doubt that Guardiola's main objective at City is to win the club's first-ever Champions League title. However, he has fallen short in each of his five full seasons at the club, including the defeat in last season's final against Premier League rivals Chelsea in Porto.

The Spanish legend has often been accused of overthinking his tactics in big European games. He even joked about this in his pre-match press conference, saying:

“In the Champions League, I always overthink. I always create new tactics and ideas, and tomorrow you will see a new one. I overthink a lot; that’s why I have very good results in the Champions League. I love it. It would be boring if I always played the same way."
Also Read Article Continues below
🗣 “There’s a wrong conception about how he [Simeone] plays.” Pep Guardiola says Diego Simeone doesn’t get the credit his Atlético Madrid side deserves when it comes to attacking. 💭 https://t.co/8dbqSvuGgC

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी