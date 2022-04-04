"Lucky everyone loves to mock Maguire" - Manchester United fans say 'protected' 28-year-old has been a 'huge flop'

Manchester United’s World Cup-winning French defender Raphael Varane has come under harsh criticism on Twitter from fans for his performances this season. The French international was called out by fans for being as bad as United captain Harry Maguire, but has enjoyed being shielded by his reputation before joining the Red Devils.

Voiceing their disappointment, fans took to Twitter to say their piece and here are a few of the thoughts of the fans on the two United defenders:

Paddy @PaddyArsenal Varane is lucky everyone loves to mock Maguire because he has been a huge flop Varane is lucky everyone loves to mock Maguire because he has been a huge flop

ToTo @UTDkingsley @PaddyArsenal Not a flop but he’s so protected because of his reputation tbf @PaddyArsenal Not a flop but he’s so protected because of his reputation tbf

Xpgamer @Xpgamer11 @PaddyArsenal Without a leader like Ramos in defence he is a mess. And we know there is almost no leadership at Man U. and then they have Mcguire as their capt. lol @PaddyArsenal Without a leader like Ramos in defence he is a mess. And we know there is almost no leadership at Man U. and then they have Mcguire as their capt. lol

🥤 @TheImmortalKop A certain conversation needs to be had about Raphael Varane A certain conversation needs to be had about Raphael Varane

Harry Maguire has endured a poor run of form at Manchester United, with fans being disillusioned with his signing and disappointed with his captaincy. The United faithful have even campaigned to have him dropped as captain and it is believed his days as captain are numbered.

Varane transferred to United from Real Madrid last summer after the Frenchman lifted every major honor available with the Spanish side. However, he has failed to fix many of the recurring issues in the defense and currently stands accused of being another poor signing by the club.

However, Maguire has shared defensive duties with Varane this season, and neither player has impressed. This is part of a larger team issue at Manchester United that has seen the club’s players fail to churn out good performances consecutively.

Manchester United's top-four hopes now sit in dire straits

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

After a subpar performance that culminated in a draw, the Red Devils may end up finishing the Premier League season outside the top four. Currently, they sit in seventh place, with a game in hand against West Ham who are currently above them on goal difference.

Above West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham hold the Red Devils out of the now-highly coveted fourth position. While United have played 30 games, Arsenal have played 28 games, which gives the Gunners a potential six-point berth if they win both games in hand.

Arsenal could also potentially leapfrog Chelsea before the season ends, leaving United with a chance to snatch a potential fourth place. However, the Red Devils will have to improve on their results and hope Tottenham lose another match.

Rangnick's men will face Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea before the season ends, and these matches may be too tough for the Red Devils to bear. If they cannot win, against all odds, then United could be out of the Champions League next season.

Edited by Arnav