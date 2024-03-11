"Luckypool" "Soft ar***" - Liam Gallagher sets off on astonishing social media rant after Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City

Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher went on a furious tirade on social media after his side settled on a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (March 10).

The two Premier League title rivals played out a tense thriller on Merseyside. Pep Guardiola's men were the superior team in the first half and a clever corner routine led to John Stones' 23rd-minute opener.

However, Jurgen Klopp's Reds showed vast improvement in the second half and were perhaps unfortunate not to come away with all three points. A moment of madness from Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson let them back into the game.

Ederson tripped Darwin Nunez in his box with the Uruguayan striker racing away from goal. Referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot and Alexis Mac Allister fired home an equalizer.

Liverpool felt they should have had another penalty in the 90+8th minute when Jeremy Doku's high boot caught Mac Allister. But, the Belgian was let off as Oliver and VAR didn't warrant it enough of a foul to be given.

Klopp felt hard done by and insisted it was a spot kick in his post-match interview:

"This situation, in all positions across the pitch, is 100 per cent a foul and a yellow card. He hit the ball but only because his foot is [high]."

Oasis legend Gallagher appeared to respond to the German's remarks as he set off on his rant on X (formerly Twitter):

"Rattled."

Liverpool and Manchester City's draw means Arsenal lead the title race with 10 games remaining. Klopp's men are a point above Guardiola's side and Gallagher argued that the point meant more to the hosts:

"You soft a***s can have that point as I know it means more to youse than us."

Many have argued that Manchester City got away with one when Doku wasn't penalized for his challenge on Mac Allister. But, Gallagher was adamant that it was Liverpool who were the lucky ones:

"Luckypool."

This was the last meeting between Klopp and Guardiola in the league as the former leaves Anfield at the end of the season. Their two Premier League giants also settled on a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Etihad in November.

Gary Lineker blown away by Liverpool and Manchester City's 'magnificent' clash

Gary Lineker hailed the two title rivals.

Liverpool and Manchester City carved out yet another memorable battle between two of English football's heavyweights. It was the perfect way to end the Klopp-Guardiola rivalry unless both clubs can make it to the FA Cup final on May 25.

Gary Lineker was one of many pundits impressed by the spectacle put on by the title rivals at Anfield. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"A magnificent game of football between two wonderful teams. Breathtakingly brilliant."

Klopp's Reds have faced Guardiola's Cityzens on 22 occasions across competitions. The German has got the better of the Spaniard eight times and this was the seventh draw.

It was a game of two halves as Manchester City dominated proceedings with several chances in the first half. But, Liverpool reacted superbly in the second half and Luis Diaz spurned two golden opportunities.