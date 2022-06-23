"Luis Campos has always been a big fan" - Fabrizio Romano says PSG are 'following the situation' of Arsenal target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Gabriel Jesus, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

According to the Italian journalist, the Gunners are currently negotiating a deal with Manchester City for the Brazilian centre-forward. However, Mikel Arteta's side could face competition for Jesus in the form of PSG.

According to Romano, the Parisian giants are keeping a close tab on his current situation at Manchester City. Newly-appointed football advisor Luis Campos is also a huge admirer of the Brazil international.

Speaking in an interview with Wett Freunde, Romano said the following:

"I think they just see the situation, as they know Gabriel is about to switch to Arsenal. PSG is not in a hurry to hire a striker, but Luis Campos (sports director) has always been a big fan of Gabriel Jesus and that's why he is following the situation."

He added:

"We know that they are also exploring a transfer for Gianluca Scamacca. They want a new striker who acts as an alternative in the attack. On the other hand, however, this is not something they have to conclude as early as possible. Just take a look at the situation."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal are negotiating on both Gabriel and Raphinha deals, with lot of competition on Leeds’ one. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Tottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story. Gabriel Jesus deal update. Arsenal are working on it and negotiations are very advanced - Arsenal will now need to be fast on final, key details involving player/agents to get the deal done and avoid twists.Tottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story. Gabriel Jesus deal update. Arsenal are working on it and negotiations are very advanced - Arsenal will now need to be fast on final, key details involving player/agents to get the deal done and avoid twists. ⚪️🔴 #AFCTottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story. Arsenal and Man City, still working on Gabriel Jesus deal. Talks also in progress on player side - takes some time as it’s big deal, with key details now discussed.Arsenal are negotiating on both Gabriel and Raphinha deals, with lot of competition on Leeds’ one. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Arsenal and Man City, still working on Gabriel Jesus deal. Talks also in progress on player side - takes some time as it’s big deal, with key details now discussed. 🇧🇷 #AFCℹ️ Arsenal are negotiating on both Gabriel and Raphinha deals, with lot of competition on Leeds’ one. twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Gabriel Jesus' time at Manchester City has come to an abrupt end. The Premier League champions have brought in two new forwards in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, who have dropped Jesus down the pecking order.

So a move away from Manchester City makes sense for Gabriel Jesus. The 25-year-old forward needs regular game-time during the 2022-23 season to make it into Brazil's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal need a new forward a lot more than PSG this summer

Arsenal need a new forward this summer, a lot more than PSG. The Gunners currently lack an out-and-out goalscorer in their squad following the departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the last two transfer windows.

As things stand, Eddie Nketiah is the only recognized forward at Arsenal. The 23-year-old recently penned a new long-term contract which will see him stay at Arsenal until 2027.

afcstuff @afcstuff Eddie Nketiah on #afc signing a striker: “Every team needs a squad to compete. The club is always looking for ways to strengthen. They have extended my deal & done so for a reason. Whoever comes in, you relish the challenge. You make them feel welcome & then you fight & compete.” Eddie Nketiah on #afc signing a striker: “Every team needs a squad to compete. The club is always looking for ways to strengthen. They have extended my deal & done so for a reason. Whoever comes in, you relish the challenge. You make them feel welcome & then you fight & compete.” https://t.co/WHGLnC4x5d

PSG, on the other hand, have a plethora of superstar forwards at their disposal. The Ligue 1 giants currently have Neymar, Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe in their squad.

However, according to recent reports, the club are willing to offload Brazilian forward Neymar in the near future.

