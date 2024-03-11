Luis Diaz makes social media post as Liverpool play out 1-1 draw against Manchester City

Luis Diaz has reflected on Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Manchester City by insisting it wasn't the result his side played for.

The Colombian attacker took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his thoughts on the game. He thanked fans for their support at Anfield on Sunday (March 10):

"It wasn't the result we fought for. Big thanks to our fans. What an incredible energy. C mon reds!"

Manchester City took the lead through John Stones in the 23rd minute. Kevin De Bruyne sent a superb corner towards the English defender and he buried the ball home.

However, Liverpool responded in the second half and had City goalkeeper Ederson to thank for their 50th-minute equalizer. The Brazilian brought Darwin Nunez down in the box while the Uruguayan striker was running away from goal.

Alexis Mac Allister stepped up and slotted home the spot kick to draw his side level. But, Luis Diaz was left ruing two golden opportunities he had to secure three points for the Merseysiders.

The 27-year-old sent a tame effort wide of Ederson's goal in the 63rd minute with the goal gaping. He followed that up with hesitancy a minute later when receiving the ball in the box and blew his chance when Kyle Walker intercepted.

Liverpool and Manchester City's draw meant neither took the chance to go top of the Premier League. Arsenal are leading the title race with a one-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's Reds and a two-point lead over Pep Guardiola's Cityzens.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola named Luis Diaz as one of three dangermen for Liverpool

Pep Guardiola appears to admire Luis Diaz.

The title rivals also drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at Manchester City's Etihad in November. Erling Haaland's opener was canceled out by Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning strike.

Luis Diaz wasn't on the scoresheet in that game but was one of the Merseysiders' stars whom Guardiola was wary of. The Spaniard spoke ahead of that game about three of Klopp's attackers (via Empire of the Kop):

"The way we play, for them it’s good because of the transitions. They have a lot of space in behind. They make incredible runs with [Luis] Diaz, with [Darwin] Nunez, with [Mo] Salah. They are a fantastic team, a top side, no doubt."

Diaz has impressed this season with 11 goals and five assists in 38 games across competitions. But, that hasn't stopped speculation growing over his future and a 'dream move' to Barcelona could be on the cards.

Reports claim that Liverpool are open to selling the Colombia international if they receive offers in the €120-€145 million region. He's been at Anfield since January 2022 and has three years left on his contract.