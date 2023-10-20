“Luis Enrique didn’t love him” – Barcelona star wanted to join PSG before arriving at Camp Nou, claims journalist

Marca journalist David G. Medina has claimed that Joao Felix wanted to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before moving to Barcelona on loan. He said that the Ligue 1 side opted against the move as their new manager, Luis Enrique, was not a fan of the Portuguese star.

The journalist claims Felix was not pushing for a move to Barcelona at the start of the summer and was thinking of joining PSG. However, he was pushed to think of another plan after the French champions opted against signing him, just like Chelsea. He said:

"Before showing his love for Barça, João Félix wanted to go to PSG. Luis Enrique didn't love him."

Barcelona were happy to sign him as Xavi wanted to bolster his attack. The Spanish manager was delighted to sign the Portuguese star and told the media earlier this season:

"Joao Félix? The summary is that he is happy, very happy, he benefits from a position where he can enhance his talent, he looks out for the team, and all his talent comes out. He is supportive and generous and that is why things are working out for him."

The Portugal international has scored once in La Liga while getting on the scoresheet twice in as many Champions League matches this season.

Barcelona open to signing PSG reject on a permanent deal

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that the club are working to sign Joao Felix permanently next summer. However, he is aware that they need to sort their finances first and said (via GOAL):

"I have known him since he started in Portugal. He has always been different, with a different quality. I am happy that he is with us. There was a lot of talk about his price and little about his game. The important thing is that he is happy. He contributes at a level game and locker room."

Speaking about signing Felix and Joao Cancelo, he said:

"The decision is a matter for the coach as well. He is the one in charge. Not only them but Gündogan, Romeu, Iñigo... all those who have arrived this year are doing well. It is too early to see if they will stay the year that is coming. A loan was the only thing we could do. Now, we have to think about the present. Little by little, we will see. We are happy with both of them."

Barcelona are yet to get out of their financial crisis and are still working on getting the club back to their glory days.