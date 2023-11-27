Luis Enrique emerges as Barcelona enemy as Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with Real Madrid: Reports

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique could reportedly become an enemy of the Catalan side as Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid in 2024.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Spanish tactician's treatment of the France international could influence his decision to join Barcelona's La Liga rivals. The aforementioned report claims that some recent comments from the current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss have not gone down well with Joan Laporta and Xavi.

Speaking after PSG's 3-0 away win against Reims on November 11, in which the World Cup winner bagged a hat trick, Enrique preferred to pick out the players' deficiencies. He said after the match (via Goal):

"I am not very happy with Kylian Mbappe today. Why? Because managers are so strange. About goals, I don’t have to say anything, but I think he can help the team more in a different way.

"I told that to him first (before you) because it’s not a private conversation. We think Kylian is one of the best players in the world. No doubt. But we need more and we want him doing more things."

Mbappe decided against extending his contract at the Parc des Princes, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024. It is expected that the former Monaco man will walk away for free once his agreement runs out.

So far this campaign, Mbappe has bagged 16 goals and two assists from 16 appearances across all competitions. Representing the Ligue 1 club, he's made 276 appearances overall and has scored 228 goals while assisting 100.

Journalist reveals Kylian Mbappe's future amid Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe (via Getty Images)

Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez has clarified that French superstar Kylian Mbappe wishes to join only Real Madrid once his current agreement with PSG expires in 2024.

Should Los Blancos wish to pursue their interest in the attacker, they can commence pre-contract talks in January. Addressing Mbappe's future, Alvarez said (via PSG Talk):

"In three weeks, something big is going to happen with Mbappe. Mbappe only wants to play for Real Madrid next season. It is not in his plans to renew with PSG.

“The forward puts his future in the hands of Florentino. He has already bought a house in Madrid. Mbappe believes that the summer of 2024 is the time to arrive at Real Madrid."

So far, the French striker is a five-time Ligue 1 champion with PSG but has failed to get his hands on the UEFA Champions League. He is likely to start the club's midweek Champions League clash against Newcastle United (November 28).