Luis Enrique provides blunt response when asked about Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has responded to links of star forward Kylian Mbappe receiving interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Mbappe's current his deal with PSG will expire in the summer of 2024, which means he can negotiate with other clubs from now for a future move.

While Real Madrid have been tipped as the favorites to sign the Frenchman, Liverpool have also been named as a potential option for the World Cup winner.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has now given his take on the situation. He said, as quoted by Standard:

"As I always have done up to this point. It isn’t an issue that depends on me. I am not the one to respond to this question."

Mbappe was exiled from the PSG squad last summer after he reportedly informed the club about his decision to not extend his stay in Paris. However, he has since been reintegrated into the first team after missing the first league game of the season against Lorient.

The Liverpool and Real Madrid target has been excellent for Paris Saint-Germain this season, registering 21 goals and two assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Liverpool emerge as strong candidates to sign Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe from PSG

Real Madrid are reportedly set to face strong competition from Liverpool for the signing of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

As per a report in Le Parisien, the Reds have emerged as the 'most credible and dangerous candidate' to sign Mbappe ahead of Real Madrid. The report has claimed that he is being eyed as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will turn 32 this year.

TV presentator Marco Kirdemir had told MARCA in the 2023 summer transfer window that Liverpool were keen on signing the France skipper. He insisted that the Reds were ready to break the bank on the forward, who they believe as the only player capable of living up to Salah's legacy.