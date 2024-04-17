Luis Enrique urges Xavi to continue as Barcelona coach after Champions League exit, receives clear response at press conference

In the aftermath of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on April 16, former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique urged Xavi to remain at the club. The Barcelona manager, however, reiterated his stance in a press conference following his side's 4-1 defeat to PSG.

In Xavi's last season as a Barca player in 2014-15, Enrique was the manager as the Spanish giants won their second treble. Since then, they have not reached the final of the Champions League, let alone won the title.

This season was another one of heartbreak for La Blaugrana in the competition after their disappointing 6-4 defeat on aggregate to PSG, where Luis Enrique is manager. The Spanish outfit had won the first leg in France by a 3-2 scoreline, but Ronald Araujo's first-half red card left them undone this time around.

Xavi announced earlier this year that he would leave the Barcelona job once the season ended. In his press conference, Enrique expressed hope that the Spanish manager would remain at the club beyond this season. He said (Via Getfootballnewsspain.com):

“Xavi is the ideal manager for Barça. I hope that he continues for many years.”

The Barca manager delivered a swift and unambiguous response to his opposite number after he was informed of his comments. Xavi also debunked Enrique's claims that the red card did not change the outcome in Catalunya. He said:

“No to both.”

Barcelona suffered a second successive 4-1 defeat at home to PSG in the competition, having lost by the same scoreline in 2021.

Ousmane Dembele returns to haunt Barcelona in Champions League

When PSG were drawn against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Ousmane Dembele would have been particularly interested in the tie. The Frenchman left the Spanish giants in 2023 to move to Paris for a reported €50 million.

Having scored in the first leg, Dembele started alongside Bradley Barcola and Kylian Mbappe in attack. All three played significant roles, but it was Dembele who was named Man of the Match after his impressive display.

Dembele equalised for PSG in the first half with a fine controlled effort following a Barcola cross. The Frenchman then won a penalty in the second half after a rash challenge from Joao Cancelo.

PSG will face Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals, with Dembele set to face another one of his former clubs.

