Luis Garcia chooses between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Former Liverpool attacker Luis Garcia has picked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe over Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in a recent interview.

Garcia, who made 121 appearances for the Reds across competitions, scored 30 goals and assisted a further 16. A man who knows a thing or two about putting the ball in the back of the net responded to a query that needed him to pick between Mbappe and Haaland.

In an interview with Goal India, he answered:

"Mbappe."

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, having made a total of 281 appearances for PSG and 75 for France. He has already bagged 231 goals for the French giants while managing 46 for his nation.

At the age of 24, Mbappe is already a World Cup winner and a six-time Ligue 1 champion. However, he's yet to lay his hands on the Ballon d'Or and the UEFA Champions League trophy. The Frenchman also has a World Cup final hat-trick to his name, albeit in a losing cause, with Argentina ultimately triumphing on penalties in 2022.

Meanwhile, Haaland announced his arrival in England last season and helped Manchester City to a treble-winning campaign. Following his reported €60 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, the Norway international notched up 52 goals in 53 appearances last season.

Despite his efforts, the 23-year-old striker was unable to secure the 2023 Ballon d'Or trophy. Although many believed him to be the deserving winner, Lionel Messi pipped the youngster to the trophy after leading Argentina to World Cup success in Qatar last year.

How are Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe performing this season?

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have been extremely influential for their respective clubs this season.

The Frenchman has scored 16 goals and assisted two in 15 Ligue 1 appearances while managing three goals from six UEFA Champions League games.

His efforts have helped PSG currently occupy the top spot in the league. The Parisians have racked up 37 points from 16 matches and are five points ahead of second-placed Nice.

Meanwhile, Haaland has continued from where he left off last season. He has scored 14 Premier League goals in 15 appearances while managing five Champions League strikes in as many games in the ongoing campaign.

However, the Norwegian is currently sidelined due to an ankle problem and has not appeared for the English champions since their 1-0 loss against Aston Villa on December 6.

Manchester City are chasing Arsenal and Liverpool, who are first and second, respectively, in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's team are fourth, five points behind the Gunners.