Luis Suarez breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's La Liga record with brace for Atletico Madrid 

Luis Suarez continued his amazing start to life at the Wanda Metropolitano with a brace that saw him break a record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Uruguay international scored on the stroke of halftime to draw Los Colchoneros level with Celta Vigo before firing them ahead right after the restart.

The brace saw him extend his lead at the top of the scoring charts with 16 goals from just 17 games, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's previous record for most La Liga goals after 17 games.

The current Juventus star had returned 15 goals from his first 17 league games after joining Real Madrid from Manchester United. Luis Suarez has, however, gone one further to lay a strong claim to winning his second Pichichi award.

16 - Luis Suárez 🇺🇾 has scored 16 goals in his first 17 games for Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga, becoming the fastest player to reach 16 goals for the same club in the competition in the 21st century (Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 - 15 goals for Real Madrid in 2009/10). Amazing. pic.twitter.com/wHbLRFdA7P — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 8, 2021

Ultimately, his heroics were not enough to send Atletico Madrid 10 points clear at the summit, as a late goal by debutant Facundo Ferreyra ensured that Celta Vigo snatched a point at the death away from home.

Despite the setback, Diego Simeone's men still hold an eight-point advantage at the summit with a game in hand and are favorites for a first league title since 2014.

Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo spearheading their clubs' attacks with record-breaking seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo is firing on all cylinders for Juventus this season

Barcelona made the rather dubious decision to let Luis Suarez join Atletico Madrid last summer. In hindsight, the folly of letting a world-class player join a direct rival has been exposed.

The 34-year-old instantly adapted to his new side and has been the driving force behind their title charge.

Diego Simeone has been counting the gains of signing a proven performer, although Luis Suarez was very close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Ultimately, the deal fell through, to the benefit of the Madrid outfit. However, the Bianconeri are still being led in front by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite turning 36 last Friday, the Portugal international continues to perform at an optimal level. He currently leads the Serie A scoring charts with 16 goals from 17 games, which is identical to what Luis Suarez has posted in La Liga.

Unlike Atletico Madrid, Juventus are currently not in pole position to retain their league. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo in fine form, the Turin giants will fancy their chances of making it nine in a row.

Luis Suarez, for his part, has also been immensely beneficial to Simeone, and proof of this lies in the fact that his 16 goals have come from just 22 shots on target.

With several attacking players currently sidelined due to COVID-19, the former Liverpool man is set to play an even more important role in the coming weeks.