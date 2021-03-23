Luis Suarez chooses between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Luis Suarez has picked Erling Haaland over Kylian Mbappe as the next big superstar in world football. The Uruguayan believes the Norwegian will define an era but has also heaped praise on the Frenchman.

Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe has slowly become the next Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate in the world of football.

The two youngsters are in terrific form right now and have helped their sides in the UEFA Champions League and domestic competitions.

In the last decade, only two players aged 20 or younger in Europe's top five leagues have scored 20+ goals in a single campaign.



Luis Suarez was talking to RAC1 when the Catalan outlet asked him to pick between the two youngsters. The Atletico Madrid star said:

"He [Haaland] is a great player, he's at a spectacular level, he has an admirable physical strength. He's one of the best No. 9s in the world and will define an era. I'm a bit more in favour of Haaland, but Mbappe is at a great level."

Thierry Henry picks between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Luis Suarez was not the only one who was asked to choose between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Thierry Henry was on Sky Sports' MNF when he spoke about the two youngsters and said:

"There's nothing worse than when a guy looks at you and goes in behind again and again and again. Those guys [Mbappe and Haaland] have that mentality and it's nice to see.' They are two amazing strikers that can do different things. I like a killer, so Mbappe kills you a different way. Mbappe gives you something different. [Haaland] has people who look after him, so I don't need to tell him anything in terms of what he needs to do in his career. But right now he's at the top of the game - already, at his age."

Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? 🤔⚖



Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have been linked with moves away from their current clubs this summer, with several clubs keen to sign them.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been linked with both stars, while Manchester United are reportedly chasing the Norwegian striker.

PSG are keen to extend Kylian Mbappe's contract after reports last night suggested Neymar has agreed a long-term deal at the Ligue 1 club.