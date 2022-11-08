Luis Suarez, Gareth Bale and more: Footballers who could retire immediately after the 2022 FIFA World Cup

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup coming up in less than three weeks time, football fans around the globe are ready to witness history in Qatar.

The tournament could spell the end of an era for many of the game's great players, with a number of legendary players approaching the end of their international careers.

Players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be competing in their final FIFA World Cups. But who could well retire from international football as soon as the competition is over?

#5 Oliver Giroud - France

Olivier Giroud failed to bag a goal in France's 2018 win

The Frenchman will forever be remembered as the man who failed to score at any point during Les Bleus' victorious campaign in 2018. The 36-year-old striker will be playing in his third FIFA World Cup and is just two goals off (49 goals) Thierry Henry's all-time record (51 goals) as France's top goalscorer.

The targetman is unlikely to overstay his welcome in the French squad in search of such records, especially with young, exciting strikers coming through the ranks.

#4 Luis Suarez - Uruguay

Luis Suarez has endured a turbulent FIFA World Cup history

35-year-old Suarez will take part in his fourth and final FIFA World Cup with a checkered record so far in his previous competitions. In 2010, he denied Ghana the chance to become the first African team to reach the semi-finals by punching a goalbound effort off the line.

Four years later, he was caught biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini, which saw him earn a four-month suspension from all football. But he has been a consistent presence for a country that has produced some world class strikers in recent years. The national team skipper has scored 68 goals in 134 games for the country.

#3 Gareth Bale - Wales

Gareth Bale will finally play in a FIFA World Cup

Arguably Wales' greatest ever player, Bale is about to achieve the goal he has worked his career for and play in the World Cup.

Wales are about to take part in their first World Cup since 1958 and Bale has contributed hugely to the national team since making his debut in 2006. He has tallied 39 goals and 22 assists in 108 appearances. The 33-year-old winger now plays for MLS side Los Angeles FC, having achieved everything possible in his club career.

#2 Thiago Silva - Brazil

The veteran Thiago Silva for Brazil

The 38-year-old defender will be one of the oldest outfield players in Qatar and has his fourth and final chance to win the tournament. Brazil are aiming to become world champions for the sixth time and have a host of young defenders coming through.

The Chelsea centre-back has been a crucial member of the squad for over a decade, but this tournament should signal the end of his time on the international stage.

#1 Luka Modric - Croatia

2018 Golden Ball winner Luka Modric

The Real Madrid legend came so close to guiding his nation to an extraordinary triumph in Russia four years ago, but they ultimately lost in the final to France.

Modric was awarded the Golden Ball for his efforts and won the Ballon d'Or later that year and the 37-year-old midfielder appears to be getting better with age. But the midfield maestro will be well aware that any game at the upcoming mega-event could be his last for Croatia.

